Top 10 Smartphones For Students With Best 50MP Camera Under Rs. 15,000
Smartphones with high-end cameras were once limited only to high-end smartphones. However, the smartphone makers have started considering mid-range and affordable device buyers and have started incorporating superior camera capabilities with these devices as well. Many affordable devices feature impressive camera sensors such as 50MP and 64MP sensors.
If you are a student or you looking forward to gifting a camera-centric smartphone to your college-going sibling or children, then you need to know that there are many affordable offerings under Rs. 15,000.
Here, we have listed the best camera smartphones under this price bracket with a 50MP primary sensor. Take a look at the list and make a buying decision.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Price: Rs. 12,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (64MP Rear Camera)
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 (64MP Rear Camera)
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Moto G40 Fusion
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 20W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 mAh Battery
Realme Narzo 50A (50 MP Rear Camera)
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme C25Y
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 11S
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.78 inch Full HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio G88 Processor
- 90Hz Refresh Rate
- 18W Type C, Fast Charger
- 5,000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
Micromax IN Note 1
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Tecno Camon 17
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ 90HZ Display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + AI Triple Rear Camera With Quad LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- Rear-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Moto G9 Power
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
