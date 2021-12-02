Top 10 Smartphones For Students With Best 50MP Camera Under Rs. 15,000

If you are a student or you looking forward to gifting a camera-centric smartphone to your college-going sibling or children, then you need to know that there are many affordable offerings under Rs. 15,000.

Here, we have listed the best camera smartphones under this price bracket with a 50MP primary sensor. Take a look at the list and make a buying decision.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (64MP Rear Camera)

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M32 (64MP Rear Camera)

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Moto G40 Fusion

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery

Realme Narzo 50A (50 MP Rear Camera)

Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Realme C25Y

Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Infinix Hot 11S

Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.78 inch Full HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio G88 Processor

90Hz Refresh Rate

18W Type C, Fast Charger

5,000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

Micromax IN Note 1

Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Tecno Camon 17

Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.6 Inch HD+ 90HZ Display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + AI Triple Rear Camera With Quad LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

Rear-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

5,000 mAh Battery

Moto G9 Power

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

