Vivo Y75 5G With Android 12, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched At Rs. 21,990; Where To Buy?

Vivo has added another handset dubbed the Vivo Y75 to its Y-series in India. The latest mid-range device comes with 5G connectivity, triple cameras and also runs the latest Android 12 OS. Besides, the phone also supports extended RAM and a Dual-View video feature; however, it can only be purchased in a single storage option in the country.

Vivo Y75 5G In India: Where To Buy

The price of the Vivo Y75 5G has been set at Rs. 21,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone can be purchased in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black color options in the country. It is already up for grabs on Vivo India E-store and other offline Vivo outlets.

Vivo Y75 5G Features

In terms of design, the Vivo Y75 5G is very slim, measuring 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. Upfront, it has a 6.58-inch (1080 x 2408 pixels) full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage that supports a storage expansion of up to 1TB.

For cameras, the phone features a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor. The smartphone gets a 16MP selfie camera at the front. Camera features include super night mode, slow-motion, portrait, and so on.

Besides, the Vivo Y75 5G runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y75 5G: Should You Buy?

The Vivo Y75 5G has all useful features including a large display, fast charging, capable processor, and a good design. However, the device has some drawbacks as well such as it does not support a higher refresh rate and an ultra-wide lens. The Vivo Y75 5G will lag far behind its competitors for missing these features. Also, you can get an AMOLED panel in this price range, while the Vivo has used an LCD panel on the Vivo Y75 5G.

