Bengalurus Namma Metro Gets Jio 5G With A Whopping 1.45 Gbps Download Speed

It looks like 5G testing in India is in full swing. Companies like Jio and Airtel are expected to launch a 5G network in India by the end of 2022. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has now confirmed that it is the first metro network in India to pilot-test the 5G network.

According to a tweet by BMRCL, the Bengaluru metro corporation has collaborated with Jio to test the 5G network in collaboration with TRAI under a pilot project. The Jio 5G network is now available in M G Road Metro Station Bengaluru, with a radius of 200m. BMRCL has even shared a picture of the Jio 5G node located in the M G Road metro station.

Jio 5G Network Speed In Bengaluru

According to the official tweet, they have achieved a peak download speed of 1.45Gbps and an upload speed of 65Mbps. While the download speed of the Jio 5G network in Bengaluru confirms that the 5G network is at least around 10 times faster than the 4G network, the upload speeds aren't that impressive.

In fact, the current 4G network offers a much faster upload speed when compared to these results. Do note that, a lot of parameters do play an important role in the implementation of the 5G network. Hence, we can expect better upload speeds just like the download speed from the Jio network post the official launch.

Is Jio 5G Available For General Audience?

As of now, Jio and TRAI are still testing the capabilities of the 5G network. Jio is expected to launch a 5G network post the 5G spectrum auction, and it is also said to be at least 10 percent more expensive than the 4G network. Hence, one might have to spend over Rs. 300 for a monthly package with around 2GB 5G data limit per day post the 5G network launch.

