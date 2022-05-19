JioPhone Next 5G Speculations: Will It Be Similar To JioPhone Next 4G? News oi-Vivek

While there is a slight delay in the arrival of the 5G wireless network in India, most smartphone brands are now launching more and more affordable 5G smartphones. Telcos like Airtel, Jio, and Vi are expected to roll out the 5G network in select cities by the end of 2022, and Jio is also expected to launch an affordable 5G smartphone to lure in most customers to the 5G network.

The JioPhone Next is currently one of the most affordable 4G smartphone from the company, and the brand is likely to launch the 5G variant of the JioPhone Next post the arrival of the 5G network in India. Here are some of the possible features of the upcoming JioPhone Next 5G smartphone.

Jio Phone Next 5G Possible Specifications

The JioPhone Next 5G is expected to look similar to the current JioPhone Next and is likely to offer a plastic design with a user-replaceable battery and back panel. The smartphone is also expected to be network locked to Jio, just like the rest of the devices in the JioPhone family.

The JioPhone Next 5G is likely to come with a large 720p display with a 60Hz refresh rate with some sort of protection on top. Similarly, the smartphone is likely to offer a single primary camera and a selfie camera at the front, possibly with either 8MP or 5MP resolution.

Given the JioPhone Next 5G might consume more power to latch on to the next-gen wireless network, the JioPhone Next 5G might come with a slightly large battery when compared to the current JioPhone Next. In terms of software, the JioPhone Next 5G is likely to run on PragatiOS, based on Android OS.

JioPhone Next 5G Price

At the time of launch, the JioPhone Next was launched for Rs. 6,499, and the smartphone recently received a price cut and is now available for less than that. At the time of launch, the JioPhone Next 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 10,000, and the device is likely to come with at least 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

