JioPhone Next Up For Grabs At Rs. 4,499: Here’s How To Get It News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Retail has come up with a limited period exchange offer for those who are interested in buying the JioPhone Next. As per this exchange offer, buyers can get their hands on the latest smartphone from Reliance at Rs. 4,499. Let's take a look at the offer from here to know more details.

JioPhone Next Exchange Offer

The launch price of the JioPhone Next is Rs. 6,499 and there are financing options that let users buy the device by paying an upfront cost of Rs. 2,500. This also includes a processing fee of Rs. 501. The remaining amount has to be paid in EMIs of up to 24 months. The amount to be paid per month will depend on the plan that users choose. Notably, there are four plans such as Always-on, Large, XL and XXL for the users to choose from.

Going by the exchange offer that is live right now, buyers will get Rs. 2,000 discount on the JioPhone Next and can get the smartphone for Rs. 4,499 on choosing to trade in their old device. Notably, the old devices that are accepted for the exchange discount include feature phones, 4G smartphones, and any other functional smartphones.

For now, Reliance Retail has not revealed the validity of the exchange offer, which will reduce the cost of buying the JioPhone Next by Rs. 2,000.

JioPhone Next Specifications

To recap, the JioPhone Next bestows a 5.45-inch multi-touch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. There is support for dual-SIM 4G SIM cards and a 3300mAh battery without any fast charging technology. At the rear, the JioPhone Next comes with a 13MP single sensor and an 8MP single selfie camera sensor.

The notable aspect of the JioPhone Next is the Pragati OS, which was developed in India for the Indian users. The device gets the power from a Snapdragon 215 SoC team is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Also, it lets users expand the default storage space via a microSD card.

While the specs seem standard as in many other budget smartphones, the JioPhone Next failed to impress buyers and industry experts in terms of pricing as well. The calling and data plans wiil take the overall price of the JioPhone Next to Rs. 14,000 and there are any other super affordable models out there.

Best Mobiles in India