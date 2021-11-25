JioPhone Next Up For Sale Via Reliance Digital Website News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

JioPhone Next was unveiled earlier this year and went on sale during Diwali. Until now, buyers were able to get their hands on the smartphone only by registering for it by visiting the nearest Jio Mart Digital retailer or the official website. Also, it let interested buyers to send a WhatsApp message to know about its availability and get one.

Now, the JioPhone Next is up for sale via the Reliance Digital website. If you want to purchase the smartphone, then you need not register for the same. Notably, the smartphone is available at the same price but there are additional card discounts.

JioPhone Next Price In India

As per the pricing, the JioPhone Next was launched for Rs. 6,499 in a single storage option with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. In terms of discount, the Reliance Digital website offers up to 10 percent instant discount on using a Yes Bank credit card and up to 7.5 percent instant discount on using an American Express card. Notably, the retailer also provides an EMI payment option starting from Rs 305.93 per month.

One of the best aspects of the JioPhone Next is the varied plans it is bundled with. Buyers can get the device at Rs. 1,999 and pay the rest of the amount as monthly EMIs.

JioPhone Next Always-On Plan for 24 months costs Rs. 300 per month and comes with 5GB 4G data per month with 100 minutes of voice calls. The Always-On Plan for 18 months costs Rs. 350 per month and offers 5GB of 4G data per month with 100 minutes of voice calling. JioPhone Next 24 months Large plan is priced at Rs. 450 per month and offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls while the same for 18 months is priced at Rs. 500 per month and offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls

JioPhone Next 24 months XL plan costs Rs. 500 per month and offers 2GB of 4G data per day with unlimited calls while the JioPhone Next 18 months XL plan costs Rs. 550 per month and offers 2GB of 4G data per day with unlimited calls. The JioPhone Next 24 months XXL plan costs Rs. 550 per month and offers 2.5GB of 4G data per day with an unlimited voice call. Lastly, the JioPhone Next 18 months XXL plan costs Rs. 600 per month and offers 2.5GB of 4G data per day with an unlimited voice call.

JioPhone Next Specifications And Features

To recap, the JioPhone Next sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and Gorilla Glass protection alongside an anti-fingerprint sensor. The hardware aspects of the smartphone from Reliance Jio include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage space. This can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the JioPhone Next include a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear with an LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The sensors onboard the device include a light sensor and an accelerometer. Running Android 11 (Go Edition) based Pragati OS, the smartphone comes with features such as Translate Now, Nearby Share, and Read Aloud alongside 10 language support.

The JioPhone Next comes with connectivity features including 4G, Bluetooth 4.1, dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and a micro-USB port. A 3500mAh battery powers the smartphone with standard charging support.

