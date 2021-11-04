JioPhone Next: How To Find When It Is Available At A Store Near You News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio collaborated with Google to launch the JioPhone Next, an affordable smartphone. The JioPhone Next is touted to be a Made in India, Made for Indians product. The device can be bought by paying as less as Rs. 1,999 via the Jio website or MyJio app. It is also possible to book a unit via WhatsApp.

While the smartphone is actually priced at Rs. 6,499, it can be purchased at entry-level pricing of Rs. 1,999 wherein the rest of the amount can be paid in easy EMIs over 18 to 24 months.

Given that the smartphone has been launched in India recently, there are a lot of questions regarding its availability. Curious buyers are willing to know when the JioPhone Next will be back in stock. If you are not sure when the stocks of this Jio-Google smartphone will be available, you can get SMS alerts from the company regarding its availability at a store near you. Check out how to sign up for the alert from here.

How To Find When JioPhone Next Is Available Near You

You can get to know when JioPhone Next will be available at a store near you.

Step 1: Go to the official Jio website and click on the JioPhone Next banner at the top.

Step 2: Click on the option stating 'I am interested' and type your name and mobile number.

Step 3: Now, agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 4: Key in your personal information such as locality and PIN code.

Step 5: You will get a message stating that you will get a notification when the JioPhone Next is available at a store near you.

JioPhone Next Specs

JioPhone Next bestows a slew of handy features and specs for its asking price. It bestows a 5.45-inch touch display with a HD resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The imaging aspects of the affordable smartphone include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Given its pricing and specs, we can expect the JioPhone Next to compete against the likes of budget smartphones from other brands such as Micromax, Redmi, Realme, and Infinix among others.

Best Mobiles in India