JioPhone Next Pre-Booking: How To Pre-Book JioPhone Next On WhatsApp?

JioPhone Next is something everyone is talking about and also something that everyone wants to get their hands on. The smartphone comes as a collaboration between Reliance Jio and Google and ships with an affordable price tag. However, getting the phone involves a pre-booking step that is mandatory. Here's how to pre-book JioPhone Next on WhatsApp.

How To Pre-Book JioPhone Next On WhatsApp?

The steps to pre-book JioPhone Next on WhatsApp are pretty easy. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Firstly, save the mobile number 7018270182

Step 2: Next, open WhatsApp and begin a chat with this contact. You can send a simple Hi message

Step 3: The Reliance Jio chatbot will register your interest to pre-book the JioPhone Next

Step 4: Follow the steps to complete the pre-booking for JioPhone Next

Step 5: You will get a confirmation. You can show this at the nearest JioMart retailer to get your affordable smartphone

To note, you can also pre-book JioPhone Next at the nearest JioMart Digital store or on Jio.com.

JioPhone Next Price For Pre-Booking

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs. 6499 in India. There is no additional charge for pre-booking the smartphone now, which means, you can simply proceed to pre-book and get the JioPhone Next. To note, Reliance has also introduced EMI options that start as low as Rs. 300 and go up to Rs. 600. However, if you're going for the EMI option, buyers will need to pay a token of Rs. 1,999.

JioPhone Next Features Offered

The JioPhone Next packs some handy features for this asking price. The smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution. it includes a single 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the Snapdragon QM-215 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB default storage.

The JioPhone Next is up against other affordable phones falling in the same price bracket. Phones from Micromax, Realme, Redmi, Infinix, and so on have a wide range of options to check out. The key feature with the JioPhone Next is that it requires at least one Jio SIM card to function to its maximum potential.

