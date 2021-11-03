Just In
JioPhone Next Comes With Device Lock Feature: What Is Device Lock Feature On JioPhone Next
The most anticipated JioPhone Next will go on sale in India in the next few days. Users can pay an upfront fee of Rs. 6499 or can just pay Rs. 1,999 and pay the rest with easy monthly installments, starting at Rs. 300 per month for a 24-month plan.
If you are planning to buy the JioPhone Next using the EMI plan, then do note that the JioPhone Next comes with a device lock feature. The device lock feature has been baked into the device, which ensures that the company can lock the smartphone if the user fails to make a payment.
According to the details provided on the JioPhone Next, the admin can see the list of apps that are installed on the smartphone. Similarly, they can also control aspects like apps installed, location permissions, microphone permissions, and camera permissions.
Jio Can Fully Control This Device
We have actually seen technologies like this in some of the smartphones that are being sold at a discounted price, where, a user has to pay a certain amount to keep using the device. If a user does not make a payment, then the device will be locked.
This means, the user will have a device that will not work, as most of the features will be locked. Again, the company will only do this if someone fails to make monthly payments. Once, she/he makes the pending payment, the company will unlock the device in no time.
Should You Worry?
The EMI process for the JioPhone Next will not be as stringent as regular EMI and is likely to happen with minimal documentation. This feature ensures that the user won't missuse the device and stops making payments.
If you are planning to get the JioPhone Next via EMI plan, then make sure that you are capable of paying monthly installments, which range from 300 per month to 600 per month, which also includes data and voice calls. Though it looks scary, it is just a normal procedure followed by the financier to ensure steady EMI payments.
