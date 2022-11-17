Jio Launches New International Roaming Plans Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022; Validity and Benefits

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 is approaching soon, the telecom giant Reliance Jio has come up with new International roaming plans for its customers who travel often. Given that Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup this year, Jio has introduced special Football World Cup international roaming plans for subscribers traveling to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Notably, Jio has come up with as many as five new international roaming plans that offer two sets of benefits. There are some packs that offer data, voice, and SMS benefits, and some others provide data-only benefits. Customers can choose a plan that suits their requirements based on the number of FIFA matches they will witness in Qatar.

Take a look at the details of the new Jio international roaming plans over here.

List of New Jio International Roaming Plans

Interested subscribers can recharge for these international roaming plans either on the official Jio website or the company's MyJio app.

₹1,599 Jio Roaming Plan: The ₹1,599 basic plan in the new set of international roaming plans belongs to the 'data, voice and SMS packs' category. Priced at ₹1,599, this plan has a validity of 15 days and bundles 1GB of total data benefit alongside 150 minutes of local and home voice calling, and 100 SMSes for Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

₹3,999 Jio Roaming Plan: The ₹3,999 roaming plan belongs to the same category. It offers 3GB of data along with 250 minutes of local and home voice calling and 100 SMS. Notably, this ₹3,999 plan offers a validity of 30 days.

₹6,799 Jio Roaming Plan: When it comes to the 'data, voice and SMS packs' category, the last option is the ₹6,799 plan. It includes 5GB of data, 500 minutes of local and home voice calls, and 100 SMSes. The validity of this recharge plan is 30 days.

₹1,122 Jio Data-Only Roaming Plan: The first data-only international roaming plan is priced at ₹1,122. This plan has a validity of five days and comes with 1GB of data.

₹5,122 Jio Data-Only Roaming Plan: The second data-only package that has been launched is priced at ₹5,122. Notably, the data benefit is 5GB and it has a longer validity period of 21 days.