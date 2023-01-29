Jio True 5G Reaches Northeast India; Now Live In 191 Cities In India

Earlier this week, Reliance expanded its Jio True 5G services to 50 cities in India. It was the highest number of serviceable areas added by the company. Continuing on its path to offer 5G services in every part of India by the end of 2023, it has announced the Jio True 5G services in Northeast India.

Reliance Jio 5G has now reached seven cities in Northeast India-Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, and Aizwal. With these additions, Jio True 5G is now live in 191 cities across India, which is the most by any telecom company in the country.

Jio Welcome Offer-

Jio has announced that the seven new cities across six states of India- Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) under the Jio 5G coverage will be eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer. Users in these aforementioned areas can avail Unlimited Data usage at over 1 Gbps speeds at no extra cost.

Other Cities With Jio True 5G Coverage:

  • Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
  • Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh
  • Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh
  • Ongole, Andhra Pradesh
  • Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh
  • Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
  • Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
  • Nagaon, Assam
  • Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
  • Korba, Chhattisgarh
  • Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
  • Panaji, Goa
  • Ambala, Haryana
  • Bahadurgarh, Haryana
  • Hisar, Haryana
  • Karnal, Haryana
  • Panipat, Haryana
  • Rohtak, Haryana
  • Sirsa, Haryana
  • Sonipat, Haryana
  • Dhanbad, Jharkhand
  • Bagalkote, Karnataka
  • Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka
  • Hassan, Karnataka
  • Mandya, Karnataka
  • Tumakuru, Karnataka
  • Alappuzha, Kerala
  • Kolhapur, Maharashtra
  • Nanded-Waghala, Maharashtra
  • Sangli, Maharashtra
  • Balasore, Odisha
  • Baripada, Odisha
  • Bhadrak, Odisha
  • Jharsuguda, Odisha
  • Puri, Odisha
  • Sambalpur, Odisha
  • Puducherry, Puducherry
  • Amritsar, Punjab
  • Bikaner, Rajasthan
  • Kota, Rajasthan
  • Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu
  • Erode, Tamil Nadu
  • Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu
  • Nalgonda, Telangana
  • Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
  • Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
  • Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
  • Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
  • Asansol, West Bengal
  • Durgapur
  • Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata
  • Nathdwara and Chennai
  • Bengaluru and Hyderabad
  • Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida
  • Pune
  • 33-districts of Gujarat
  • Temples of Ujjain
  • Guruvayur temple and Kochi
  • Tirumala, Guntur, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada
  • Nashik, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Mysuru
  • Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar
  • Gwalior, Siliguri, Jabalpur, and Ludhiana
  • Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur
  • Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, and Prayagraj
  • Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Amravati
  • Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Malappuram, Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Khammam, Nizamabad (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)

More RELIANCE News

