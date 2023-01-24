Just In
- 56 min ago Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Comparison
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Latest Update Allows Searching Messages By Date, Drag And Drop Multimedia Sharing
- 3 hrs ago Tecno Phantom X2 Pro With Retractable Camera Goes On Open Sale In India: Price, Features Detailed
- 4 hrs ago Infinix Note 12i Microsite Goes Live On Flipkart: 6.7-inch AMOLED Display Smartphone Below ₹10,000?
Don't Miss
- News India’s own BharOS tested: Here are its features
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 Two-Wheelers – F99, Cake, & More
- Education Karnataka PGCET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Released; Know How to Check
- Travel Galicia – Known as Green Spain wants to Steal Your Attention!
- Lifestyle Benefits Of Reciting Each Anuvak Or Mantra Of Rudram Chamakam
- Finance 3 Dividend Stocks Gained Over 5% In 1 Week, Soon To Trade Ex-Dividend
- Movies Vimala Raman Confirms Her Love With Vinay; Special Birthday Pic Goes Viral!
- Sports Australian Open: Azarenka takes out Pegula to set up Rybakina semi-final
Jio True 5G Services Added To 50 More Cities; Now Available In 184 Cities In India
Just last week, Reliance rolled out its Jio True 5G services in 16 cities in India, confirming its presence in 134 cities. Now, the telecom giant has expanded its 5G service network to 184 cities with the addition of 50 more cities.
A Jio Spokesperson commented on the launch, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."
Check whether your city features in the list of cities below.
Jio True 5G Coverage: List Of New Cities
- Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
- Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh
- Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh
- Ongole, Andhra Pradesh
- Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh
- Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
- Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
- Nagaon, Assam
- Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
- Korba, Chhattisgarh
- Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
- Panaji, Goa
- Ambala, Haryana
- Bahadurgarh, Haryana
- Hisar, Haryana
- Karnal, Haryana
- Panipat, Haryana
- Rohtak, Haryana
- Sirsa, Haryana
- Sonipat, Haryana
- Dhanbad, Jharkhand
- Bagalkote, Karnataka
- Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka
- Hassan, Karnataka
- Mandya, Karnataka
- Tumakuru, Karnataka
- Alappuzha, Kerala
- Kolhapur, Maharashtra
- Nanded-Waghala, Maharashtra
- Sangli, Maharashtra
- Balasore, Odisha
- Baripada, Odisha
- Bhadrak, Odisha
- Jharsuguda, Odisha
- Puri, Odisha
- Sambalpur, Odisha
- Puducherry, Puducherry
- Amritsar, Punjab
- Bikaner, Rajasthan
- Kota, Rajasthan
- Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu
- Erode, Tamil Nadu
- Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu
- Nalgonda, Telangana
- Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
- Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
- Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
- Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- Asansol, West Bengal
- Durgapur
Don't fret if your city isn't listed in the new list. Check the list of the 134 cities, which received the Jio True 5G services previously-
- Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata
- Nathdwara and Chennai
- Bengaluru and Hyderabad
- Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida
- Pune
- 33-districts of Gujarat
- Temples of Ujjain
- Guruvayur temple and Kochi
- Tirumala, Guntur, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada
- Nashik, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Mysuru
- Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar
- Gwalior, Siliguri, Jabalpur, and Ludhiana
- Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur
- Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, and Prayagraj
- Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Amravati
- Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Malappuram, Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Khammam, Nizamabad (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)
-
1,39,900
-
89,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
84,999
-
82,999
-
59,400
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
13,999
-
6,499
-
13,499
-
11,999
-
1,29,900
-
17,990
-
17,999
-
7,332
-
13,999
-
4,570
-
21,999
-
81,000
-
9,999
-
28,252
-
39,654
-
13,196
-
7,390
-
39,999
-
13,901