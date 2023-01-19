ENGLISH

    Reliance Adds Jio True 5G To 16 More Cities; Now Available In 134 Cities In India

    Reliance Adds Jio True 5G To 16 More Cities In India

    Reliance Jio is undoubtedly the flag-bearer of the 5G services in India. The telecom operator has rolled out its Jio True 5G services in more than 100 cities in India, which is the most by any telco and is continuing with the onslaught. It has now added its True 5G services in 16 more cities- Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Nizamabad (Telangana), Silchar (Assam), Mallapuram, Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), and Khammam.

     

    Reliance Jio is optimistic about covering all the telecom circles in India by the end of the year 2023. are now available in 134 cities in the country. These 16 new cities have taken the coverage tally of the Jio True 5G services to a total of 134 cities. Thanks to a report, we have a complete list of the cities that are covered by Jio True 5G. Check if your city is listed below.

    Jio True 5G Coverage: List Of Cities In India-


    Months/ Dates    		 Jio True 5G Coverage
    October 4, 2022 Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata
    October 22, 2022 Nathdwara and Chennai
    November 10, 2022 Bengaluru and Hyderabad
    November 11 2022 Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida
    November 23, 2022 Pune
    November 25, 2022 33-districts of Gujarat
    December 14, 2022 Temples of Ujjain
    December 20, 2022 Guruvayur temple and Kochi
    December 26, 2022 Tirumala, Guntur, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada
    December 28, 2022 Nashik, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Mysuru
    January 5, 2023 Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar
    January 6, 2023 Gwalior, Siliguri, Jabalpur, and Ludhiana
    January 7, 2023 Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur
    January 7, 2023 Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, and Prayagraj
    January 15, 2023 Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Amravati
    January 17 2023 Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Malappuram, Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Khammam, Nizamabad (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)
    X