Reliance Adds Jio True 5G To 16 More Cities; Now Available In 134 Cities In India

Reliance Jio is undoubtedly the flag-bearer of the 5G services in India. The telecom operator has rolled out its Jio True 5G services in more than 100 cities in India, which is the most by any telco and is continuing with the onslaught. It has now added its True 5G services in 16 more cities- Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Nizamabad (Telangana), Silchar (Assam), Mallapuram, Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), and Khammam.

Reliance Jio is optimistic about covering all the telecom circles in India by the end of the year 2023. are now available in 134 cities in the country. These 16 new cities have taken the coverage tally of the Jio True 5G services to a total of 134 cities. Thanks to a report, we have a complete list of the cities that are covered by Jio True 5G. Check if your city is listed below.

Jio True 5G Coverage: List Of Cities In India-



Months/ Dates Jio True 5G Coverage October 4, 2022 Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata October 22, 2022 Nathdwara and Chennai November 10, 2022 Bengaluru and Hyderabad November 11 2022 Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida November 23, 2022 Pune November 25, 2022 33-districts of Gujarat December 14, 2022 Temples of Ujjain December 20, 2022 Guruvayur temple and Kochi December 26, 2022 Tirumala, Guntur, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada December 28, 2022 Nashik, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Mysuru January 5, 2023 Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar January 6, 2023 Gwalior, Siliguri, Jabalpur, and Ludhiana January 7, 2023 Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur January 7, 2023 Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, and Prayagraj January 15, 2023 Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Amravati January 17 2023 Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Malappuram, Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Khammam, Nizamabad (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)

