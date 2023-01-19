Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Go On Sale In India: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung introduced its latest mid-range smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, earlier this week in India. They will go on sale from today at 6 PM in the country. Both devices are 5G-ready and offer a choice of Exynos or Snapdragon processors, large 6.6-inch LCD panels, high screen refresh rates, and 5000mAh batteries, among other features.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is priced at ₹16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, ₹18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and ₹20,999 for the 8GB+ 128GB model. It comes in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black color options.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes at a starting price of ₹22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Galaxy A23 5G is offered in silver, light blue, and orange color options. Both smartphones will go on sale on January 18 2023 via Samsung's website, Samsung retail outlets, and other offline stores. A cashback of up to ₹2,000 is offered on purchases made via SBI, IDFC cards or ZestMoney.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset and is equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 128Gb storage.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A14 gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are taken care by the 13MP snapper at the front. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery, coupled with 15W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G also makes use of a similar 6.6-inch LCD as the Galaxy A14 5G . However, it is a higher resolution panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with an Adreno GPU. The device is offered with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, the Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, a depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There's a 13MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, coupled with 25W fast charging support.

