Jio True 5G Services Added To 50 More Cities; Now Available In 184 Cities In India

Just last week, Reliance rolled out its Jio True 5G services in 16 cities in India, confirming its presence in 134 cities. Now, the telecom giant has expanded its 5G service network to 184 cities with the addition of 50 more cities.

A Jio Spokesperson commented on the launch, "We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

Check whether your city features in the list of cities below.

Jio True 5G Coverage: List Of New Cities

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh

Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Nagaon, Assam

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

Korba, Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

Panaji, Goa

Ambala, Haryana

Bahadurgarh, Haryana

Hisar, Haryana

Karnal, Haryana

Panipat, Haryana

Rohtak, Haryana

Sirsa, Haryana

Sonipat, Haryana

Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Bagalkote, Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka

Hassan, Karnataka

Mandya, Karnataka

Tumakuru, Karnataka

Alappuzha, Kerala

Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Nanded-Waghala, Maharashtra

Sangli, Maharashtra

Balasore, Odisha

Baripada, Odisha

Bhadrak, Odisha

Jharsuguda, Odisha

Puri, Odisha

Sambalpur, Odisha

Puducherry, Puducherry

Amritsar, Punjab

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Kota, Rajasthan

Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu

Erode, Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Nalgonda, Telangana

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Asansol, West Bengal

Durgapur

Don't fret if your city isn't listed in the new list. Check the list of the 134 cities, which received the Jio True 5G services previously-

Advertisement