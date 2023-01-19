Reliance Adds Jio True 5G To 16 More Cities; Now Available In 134 Cities In India

Reliance Jio is undoubtedly the flag-bearer of the 5G services in India. The telecom operator has rolled out its Jio True 5G services in more than 100 cities in India, which is the most by any telco and is continuing with the onslaught. It has now added its True 5G services in 16 more cities- Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Nizamabad (Telangana), Silchar (Assam), Mallapuram, Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), and Khammam.

Reliance Jio is optimistic about covering all the telecom circles in India by the end of the year 2023. are now available in 134 cities in the country. These 16 new cities have taken the coverage tally of the Jio True 5G services to a total of 134 cities. Thanks to a report, we have a complete list of the cities that are covered by Jio True 5G. Check if your city is listed below.

Jio True 5G Coverage: List Of Cities In India-


Months/ Dates		 Jio True 5G Coverage
October 4, 2022 Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata
October 22, 2022 Nathdwara and Chennai
November 10, 2022 Bengaluru and Hyderabad
November 11 2022 Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida
November 23, 2022 Pune
November 25, 2022 33-districts of Gujarat
December 14, 2022 Temples of Ujjain
December 20, 2022 Guruvayur temple and Kochi
December 26, 2022 Tirumala, Guntur, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada
December 28, 2022 Nashik, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Lucknow, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Mysuru
January 5, 2023 Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar
January 6, 2023 Gwalior, Siliguri, Jabalpur, and Ludhiana
January 7, 2023 Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur
January 7, 2023 Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, and Prayagraj
January 15, 2023 Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Amravati
January 17 2023 Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Malappuram, Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Khammam, Nizamabad (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)

