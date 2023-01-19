Reliance Adds Jio True 5G To 16 More Cities; Now Available In 134 Cities In India

Reliance Jio is undoubtedly the flag-bearer of the 5G services in India. The telecom operator has rolled out its Jio True 5G services in more than 100 cities in India, which is the most by any telco and is continuing with the onslaught. It has now added its True 5G services in 16 more cities- Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Nizamabad (Telangana), Silchar (Assam), Mallapuram, Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Shivamogga, Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), and Khammam.

Reliance Jio is optimistic about covering all the telecom circles in India by the end of the year 2023. are now available in 134 cities in the country. These 16 new cities have taken the coverage tally of the Jio True 5G services to a total of 134 cities. Thanks to a report, we have a complete list of the cities that are covered by Jio True 5G. Check if your city is listed below.

Jio True 5G Coverage: List Of Cities In India-