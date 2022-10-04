Reliance Jio 5G Tariff to Be Affordable; How Fast Will It Be?

5G services have finally arrived in India. At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, PM Modi launched 5G services in the country with just a push of a button. Airtel is leading the race by rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on the day of launch.

On the other hand, Jio is still working on launching its 5G services in the coming days. The telecom operator has demonstrated the power of its next-gen mobile networks at the IMC 2022. It was also announced that Jio would launch 5G by Diwali in four cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. It also plans for a widespread rollout of 5G services by Diwali 2023.

Jio 5G Plans to Be Affordable

Ahead of the 5G launch from Jio, the Chairman of the company, Akash Ambani, has hinted about the 5G tariff plans. Going by the same, the Jio 5G services will not be more expensive than the existing 4G plans. Furthermore, in an interview with the ANI, he stated that 5G plans from the telco will be affordable.

However, there is no word regarding the specific cost of the Jio 5G tariffs, but it hinted that the plans will be affordable and as close as possible to the 4G plans. This will enable quick 5G adoption among subscribers.

Jio 5G Speed

At the IMC 2022, Reliance Jio's Chairman announced that they will expand 5G services and offer ultra high-speed connectivity to every nook and corner of the country by December 2023. At the AGM 2022, Jio showcased that its 5G can deliver 1.09Gbps speed on a smartphone. It is the same speed that was achieved by the telco back in the trial period as well. However, in real-world performance, this speed is likely to drop by 60%.

As per a report from earlier this year, Jio achieved a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412Mbps with a latency of 11ms and 9ms respectively during the trial. Though these 5G speeds appear to be impressive, these were achieved at trials, and there is an increased possibility for the same to drop drastically in real-life performance.