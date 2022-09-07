Reliance Jio Offering Rs. 10 Lakh Prize Money Daily; Here’s How You Can Win

Reliance Jio, the fast-growing telecom operator, is celebrating its sixth anniversary in India by offering many benefits. As a part of its anniversary celebrations, the telco is offering prizes worth up to Rs. 10 lakh every day to customers who recharge their mobile numbers. This offer is applicable for six days between September 6 and September 11.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Offer

The Jio customers recharging with prepaid plans worth Rs. 299 or more during this offer period will be eligible to win prizes. Jio said that this offer is applicable to all subscribers in the country except for users in Tamil Nadu, and they can win something.

There could be some terms and conditions associated with this Jio offer that lets users win Rs. 10 lakh prize each day. The official Twitter post from the company has not revealed these conditions. Notably, this offer will not be applicable to the postpaid subscribers of the telecom operator. Maybe, we can expect the same from Jio soon.

Note that this unlimited recharge offer lets users choose any recharge plan. If you already have an active prepaid plan, then you can recharge with your favorite prepaid from Jio to become eligible for the offer. This plan will be activated post the plan's expiry.

Jio Rs. 2,999 Anniversary Offer

Recently, Jio launched a Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan that offers additional benefits to those users who recharge with the annual plan of the same pricing. This recharge plan bundles 2.5GB of data per day for a long-term validity period of 365 days, which accounts for a total data benefit of 912.5GB. Similar to the other plans, after exhausting the data benefit allotted for the day, users can still access unlimited data but the speed will drop to 64kbps.

In addition, this Jio prepaid plan will also come with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year worth Rs. 499. Users of this Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan from the telco can also access the Jio suite of apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and more. There will be other discounts on the platforms such as Ajio, Reliance Digital, and more.

