Jio 6th Anniversary Offer: What Is It? How To Redeem Coupons? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Telecom giant, Reliance Jio, is celebrating its sixth anniversary in India with the launch of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,999. This plan comes with a slew of benefits and the company revealed it to offer 6 BIG benefits to celebrate 6 years of Jio. Here's more about the Jio 6th anniversary offer.

Jio 6th Anniversary Offer

The Jio Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan offers six additional benefits to those users who recharge with the annual plan of the same pricing. The offer went live on September 3 on account of the sixth anniversary of the telecom operator and it will be available for a limited period.

This recharge plan bundles 2.5GB of data per day for a long-term validity period of 365 days, which accounts for a total data benefit of 912.5GB. Similar to the other plans, after exhausting the data benefit allotted for the day, users can still access unlimited data but the speed will drop to 64kbps.

In addition, this Jio prepaid plan will also come with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year worth Rs. 499. Users of this Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan from the telco can also access the Jio suite of apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and more.

As a part of the Jio 6th anniversary offer, subscribers choosing to opt for the Rs. 2,999 recharge plan will get additional goodies. It will offer a Rs. 750 discount on Ajio, a Rs. 750 discount on netmeds.com, and a Rs. 750 discount on ixigo. Also, there will be 75GB of additional data worth Rs. 750.

Furthermore, subscribers will get a flat 50% discount on six months Pro pack on Jio Saavn Pro and Rs. 500 discount on the purchase of products worth Rs. 5,000 on Reliance Digital.

Interested subscribers can recharge for the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan via Jio.com, MyJio, and other platforms. It will also offer data vouchers and coupons that are non-transferable.

How To Redeem Jio Coupons

Subscribers recharging with the Jio Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan will get some vouchers and coupons. These will be credited to the personal account related to the Jio number and it can be found under the My Coupons section of the MyJio app. To redeem these coupons, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Login into the MyJio app.

Step 2: Visit Voucher and Coupon Section

Step 3: Choose the eligible voucher/coupon for redemption.

