Jio Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Plan Launched With Disney+ Hotstar Access

Of late, there are many changes and developments that are happening at Jio's end. The telco has been hitting the headlines constantly for the past two months. Firstly, it increased the cost of many of its prepaid plans. This move was followed by the discontinuation of its prepaid plans that were bundled with entertainment benefits such as the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Now, the company has come up with a few changes to its portfolio. One of them is the launch of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,999. This new plan that was spotted by TelecomTalk has been listed under the 20% JioMart Maha Cashback offer. Having said that, it will be available for users at a relatively lower cost. Moreover, this offer will be available only to those who recharge for it from the JioMart website.

Jio Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Plan

The newly launched Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio lets subscribers get 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps including JioCloud, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioTV. These benefits are available for a validity period of a year, which is 365 days. Eventually, this plan offers a data benefit of 912GB throughout its validity period of a year.

The Jio Rs. 3,110 prepaid plan is bundled with benefits including unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, access Jio suite of apps, and an overall data benefit of 740GB all through its validity of a year. Notably, the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan from Jio appears to be a better plan.

Other Jio Prepaid Plans With Cashback

Apart from the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan from Jio, the telecom operator also offers three prepaid plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 666, and Rs. 719 with the cashback offer. Under this benefit, the Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and a subscription to the Jio suite of apps with a validity of 28 days.

Talking about the Rs. 666 prepaid plan, it offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and access to the Jio suite of apps with a validity of 84 days. Finally, the Jio Rs. 719 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and a subscription to the Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 84 days.

Prior to this, Reliance Jio has relaunched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan. Going by the same, this new plan that has been relaunched offers the annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service. Besides this, the telco also offers unlimited voice calling to any network, 2GB of data benefits all through its validity period, and Jio Prime membership as well. Furthermore, this prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days. It also includes access to the Jio suite of apps including Jio Music, Jio Cinema and more. Earlier, the company discontinued some of the plans that bundled the OTT subscription.

