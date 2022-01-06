Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Access News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In recent months, there are many developments in the telecom space in India, especially the prepaid plans portfolio. The telecom operators such as Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio increased the cost of their prepaid plans back in late November 2020. Soon after this announcement, the OTT benefits were revised and telcos started removing the prepaid plans that provide the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

After removing these plans, Reliance Jio has relaunched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan that offers more internet benefits. Notably, this plan is bundled with a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT service. Let's take a look at the following benefits of this new plan and other similar plans that provide the same OTT subscription benefits.

Jio Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has relaunched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan. Going by the same, this new plan that has been relaunched offers the annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service. Besides this, the telco also offers unlimited voice calling to any network, 2GB of data benefits all through its validity period, and Jio Prime membership as well. Furthermore, this prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days. It also includes access to the Jio suite of apps including Jio Music, Jio Cinema and more.

Other Jio Plans Offering Disney+ Hotstar Benefit

Besides the relaunched Rs. 499 prepaid plan, others including the Jio Rs. 601 prepaid plan, Rs. 419 prepaid plan and Rs. 799 prepaid plan also provide the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription to users.

Detailing these plans, the Reliance Jio Rs. 419 prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days. It offers benefits including 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day all throughout its validity period. Post the daily data benefit, users can still browse the internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps. Apart from this, users can also get the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service priced at Rs. 499 without any additional cost. It also bundles access to the Jio suite of apps including JioCloud, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioTV.

When it comes to the Jio Rs. 601 prepaid plan, the company provides validity of 28 days and bundles it with 3GB of data per day at high-speed and drops the same to 64kbps on exhausting the daily data benefits. Besides this, the plan also comes bundled with an additional data benefit of 6GB and access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year, which is priced at Rs. 499.

Finally, the most expensive plan from Jio offering the bundled OTT benefit is priced at Rs. 799. Notably, this plan was priced at Rs. 666 prior to the price hike that was implemented a month back. This plan provides 2GB of data benefit per day, which is at high-speed and it will drop to 64kbps after the daily limit. The other notable aspects include the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 100 SMS per day. Unlike the other plans, this plan is valid for a period of 56 days.

Best Mobiles in India