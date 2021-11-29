Just In
Jio Prepaid Tariff Hiked After Airtel, Vi; Check New Price Of Jio Prepaid Plans
Reliance Jio is the latest telco to hike the tariff price of its prepaid plans. Just a few days ago, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea spiked their prepaid tariff plans. All unlimited prepaid plans and data add-on plans with Jio now have a revised price tag. Here's everything you need to know about the Jio recharge plans.
Jio Price Hike Details
In a press release, Jio announced the new price hike for all its prepaid plans to "ensure a sustainable telecom industry." Going into the details, the cheapest Jio plan for 28 days now costs Rs. 155 against the older Rs. 129. Next, the 1GB per day plan starts from Rs. 179 against its previous tag of Rs. 149.
The 1.5GB daily data plan that was earlier available for Rs. 199 now costs Rs. 239 for 28 days. Similarly, the 2GB daily data plan with 100 SMS per day for 28 days validity is spiked to Rs. 299 instead of the previous Rs. 249 price tag. Apart from the 28 days plans, Jio has also spiked the price of plans with longer validity.
Jio Prepaid Plans Price Increased
Here, the 56 days validity plan with 2GB data per day is increased to Rs. 533 from Rs. 444. Also, the 84 days plan with 6GB data is available for Rs. 395 against its older price of Rs. 329. Likewise, the Jio 2GB daily data plan for 84 days validity is now available for Rs. 719 instead of Rs. 599. For slightly lesser data, one can check out the 1.5GB plan for Rs. 666 instead of Rs. 555.
The more expensive Jio plans with 336 days validity, 24GB total data, unlimited voice calls, and 3,600 SMS are now priced at Rs. 1,559, instead of Rs. 1,299. Similarly, the Rs. 2,399 pack that offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day is spiked to Rs. 2,879.
Jio Data Add-On Plans Price Hiked
Apart from the prepaid plans, Jio has also increased the tariff of the data add-on plans. Here, the Rs. 51 plan is now priced at Rs. 61 for 6GB data add-on. The Rs. 101 pack will cost you Rs. 121 for 12GB data add-on. Similarly, the Rs. 251 data add-on pack with 50GB data will cost you Rs. 301 for 30 days validity and 50GB data add-on.
JioPhone Plan Tariff Price Hike
Apart from the prepaid plans price hike for Jio SIMs, the company has also increased the recharge price for JioPhone users. Here, the Rs. 75 plan will cost Rs. 91 and will include 3GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls, and 50 SMS.
Jio New Plan Starting Date
More importantly, the new Jio price hike will go live from December 1. This gives Reliance Jio subscribers two days to recharge their plans with the older, existing tariffs. As the company said, the price hike comes in direct competition with other network providers like Airtel and Vi.
"Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries," the company said. It remains to see how the new prices will fare with the subscribers.
