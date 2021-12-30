Reliance Jio In 2021: Users, Valuation, Products, Revenue

In just five years of its debut, Reliance Jio managed to achieve something that was considered impossible by telecom companies. It gave tough competition to rivals such as Airtel and Vi soon after its launch, its affordable 4G smartphone, and the announcement to launch 5G services sometime next year. Now, as we are at the end of this year, here we have covered the major aspects that you need to know about Jio's business in 2021. Check out more details regarding one of the fastest-growing companies from here.

Jio Gains Record User Base In 2021

Reportedly, Reliance Jio has gained 17.6 lakh users while its rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea together a massive number of subscribers in October 2021. This indicates that Jio leads over the other telecom operators and has strengthened the market share and become the largest telco in the country.

With this, the total Jio subscribers, for now, is 42.65 crore. Notably, in September 2021, the company witnessed a steep decline of 1.9 crore users, which is the first time for the company since its debut in 2016.

Recently, Jio, Airtel and Vi increased the price of their tariff plans by up to 25 percent. Despite this price hike, Jio has maintained an edge over the others in terms of pricing. Also, it gained subscribers with the Re. 1 prepaid plan that stands discontinued now.

Jio Valuation In 2021

The domestic stock markets in the country have been performing quite well over the past few months and experts believe that their record-smashing rally is all set to continue in 2022 too. Before diving into the performance of Jio, this is a huge feat achieved by the company despite the impact that COVID-19 has left on the global economy.

As per reports, seven of the top 10 valued companies in India gained a market valuation of Rs. 2,28,367.09 crore in the middle of this month and Reliance Industries has emerged as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged to Rs. 16,62,776.63 crore from Rs. 1,35,204.46 crore. Reliance Industries has surpassed big names such as HDFC Bank, TCS and Bharti Airtel among others.

Jio Products And Announcements

At the 44th AGM, Mukesh Ambani made several announcements as detailed below.

JioPhone Next: Jio announced an affordable 4G smartphone - the JioPhone Next in partnership with Google at the RIL AGM. This smartphone is powered by an optimized version of Android and is priced at Rs. 6,499. There are some plans that users can choose with this smartphone. It comes with Google Assistant, smart camera, language translation and more.

Jio 5G: Also, Jio announced the efforts taken to make India a 2G-free nation with its 5G network. The has demonstrated 1GB per second speeds in 5G trials. It is testing 5G standalone network at the data centers in the country and its trial sites in Mumbai. Furthermore, Jio has received regulatory approval and trial spectrum for the 5G trials.

Google Cloud for Jio 5G: In partnership with Google, Jio 5G will get Cloud services. Google will offer end-to-end cloud offering for the automated lifecycle management of Jio 5G networks and services.

Also, Jio has entered into partnership with Facebook and Microsoft. The former will have integrations with WhatsApp for JioMart and payments while the latter will provide an initial 10MW capability of Jio-Azure Cloud Data centers.

Expected Revenue For 2021

Jio hiked the price of its prepaid plans alongside other telcos. Going by the same, the average revenue per user (ARPU) is likely to be increased by Rs. 20 by March 2022. As of the second quarter of this fiscal year, the ARPU was Rs. 144. It is estimated hat by the fiscal year 2024, the ARPU of Jio will be Rs. 172.