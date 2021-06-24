RIL AGM 2021: List Of All Reliance Jio Achievements In FY 2020-21 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Reliance Jio is just a five-year-old telecom operator, it has managed to attract more than 400 million users in the country. Interestingly, this is the first time in Indian telecom history, where a telecom operator is offering its services to such a huge population.

Reliance Jio launched its services with free data and voice calling under the Welcome Offer. In fact, Reliance Jio is the first telecom operator who started offering free voice calling at that time when other telecom operators used to get 80 percent of the revenues from the same services.

The free voice calling and cheap data prices of Reliance Jio have started the tariff war between telecom operators and it does not end yet as all private players are launching plans with no data limit.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has made several announcements at its 44th annual general meeting. So, we are listing all its major achievements during the last financial year.

Reliance Jio Achievement In FY 2020-21

1 Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator outside China that crossed the 400 million mark.

2 The telecom operator is handling data traffic of over 630 Crores GB every month, which is 45 percent higher than last financial year.

3 Reliance Jio was the only telecom operator who bought spectrum worth Rs. 57,123 crores in the auction. The company has already started adding more spectrum in all 22 circles.

4 The company has also invested Rs. 15,183 crores in expanding its network infrastructure in the country.

5 The company has also tested 5G networks and achieve 1Gbps speed. The company has already received permission from the DoT to conduct trials in the country.

6 JioFiber added 2 Million new users and now, it is serving 3 million users in the country.

Others Announcement Made By Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio has introduced the much-awaited 4G smartphone in the AGM. The company has developed this smartphone with Google. Reliance Jio has not announced the price, but it is expected that the smartphone is likely to price under Rs. 3,500, which means this is going to be the most affordable 4G smartphone in India.

