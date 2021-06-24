Just In
Vi Launches Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan: How Does It Fair Against Reliance Jio And Airtel Non-FUP Plans
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is finally following the footsteps of two leading telecom operators as the telco launched a new prepaid plan, where users are allowed to use data without restriction. The telecom operator has added Rs. 447 prepaid plan to its vast portfolio.
Vi Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan Details
The newly launched plan of Rs. 447 ships 50GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 60 days. This plan also provides Vi Movies & TV Classic access, where users are allowed to watch news, movies & originals, and live TV on the app.
Vi Plan Vs Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Check Details
Vi prepaid plan is directly giving a tough competition to Reliance Jio and Airtel plan, which offers data without a fair usage policy. Notably, Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 447 ships benefits for 60 days. It includes 50GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud apps.
On the other hand, the Airtel plan is expensive than Vi and Reliance Jio as the former pack is priced at Rs. 456, where users get 50GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 60 days.
This plan includes access to Amazon Prime for 30 days, Airtel Xstream Premium, free hello tunes, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music Free Shaw Academy courses for one year, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.
This clearly shows that there is competition between Vi and Reliance Jio pack as both offer benefits at similar pricing. However, we believe that the Reliance Jio pack is good enough to choose from as users get access to several apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud apps.
Why Are Telecom Operators Moving Towards Non-FUP Tariff Plans?
Reliance Jio was the first telecom operator that launched no daily limit packs followed by Airtel and Vi. It is worth noting that these telecom companies launched these packs after urging the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India not to decide the validity of tariff plans.
In addition, these packs have been launched for those users who are looking for packs, which offers calling benefits, which is why believe that these packs are good not designed for those who are looking for data benefits as telcos ship only 50GB of data for the entire period.
