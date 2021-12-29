Hype Is Over! Reliance Jio Re. 1 Prepaid Plan Discontinued News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, all the leading telecom operators in the country brought price hikes in their tariff plans. Following Airtel and Vodafone Idea, even Reliance Jio increased the cost of its prepaid plans in India. Soon after this move, the telco introduced a new plan - Re. 1, its cheapest prepaid plan and it came with decent features for its pricing.

However, the benefits did not last for long as the telco changed these soon. Even after the revision, subscribers potentially felt the Jio Re. 1 prepaid plan is beneficial. Now, it looks like the telco does not want customers to enjoy the plan at all as it seems to have discontinued the same.

Reliance Jio Re. 1 Prepaid Plan Discontinued

At the time of launching, the Reliance Jio Re. 1 prepaid plan offers 100MB of high-speed 4G data and a validity period of 30 days. This benefit definitely appears to offer a bang for the buck paid by subscribers. However, the plan was revised soon after its launch to provide lesser benefits. Going by the same, the Jio Re. 1 prepaid plan was tweaked to provide 10MB of high-speed 4G data for a validity of just one day.

Given that Jio has discontinued this new prepaid plan priced at Re. 1, users will not be able to enjoy even the revised benefits. Also, the telecom operator has delisted the cheapest plan from the official website and MyJio app.

Furthermore, speculations are rife that the telecom operator might be testing the Re. 1 prepaid plan or the website or app could be going through some sort of a database update. However, these are mere speculations and it is safe that the company has discontinued what has appeared to be a lucrative plan.

Notably, the news about the discontinuation of the Re. 1 prepaid plan came after the introduction of the Jio Happy New Year 2022 offer with the Rs. 2,545 prepaid plan. As a part of this offer until January 2, 2022, the company will offer 29 days of additional validity in addition to its existing benefit of 336 days. We can get further details regarding the other offers sometime soon.

