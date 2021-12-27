Jio Happy New Year Offer: Get Additional Validity With Rs. 2,545 Plan News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has introduced a new benefit on account of the New Year. Well, the telco has come up with the Jio Happy New Year offer, wherein the Rs. 2,545 prepaid plan will offer an additional validity of 29 days. The prepaid plan that was offering 336 days of validity will now offer 365 days of validity on account of the new year.

Jio Happy New Year Offer

Notably, both the existing and new subscribers of Reliance Jio can get this additional validity benefit with the Rs. 2,545 prepaid plan. The other benefits of the long-term plan remain the same. So, users will get 1.5GB of data per day post which the data speed will drop to 64 kbps, unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day for free and access to the entire Jio suite of apps.

As per the update on the official Jio website's prepaid section, the Rs. 2,545 recharge plan is available at no additional cost to provide the additional validity of 29 days. The change has been reflected on both the official Jio website and the MyJio app. Notably, the Jio Happy New Year offer is valid until January 2, 2022. This revision to the Rs. 2,545 prepaid plan on account of the new year is definitely lucrative, especially for those who are looking forward to subscribing to a long-term plan.

In terms of comparison, the cost of prepaid plans from other telecom service providers such as Vodafone Idea and Airtel offering a long-term validity of 365 days and 1.5GB of data per day is quite expensive. Also, Reliance Jio itself offers a few other long-term prepaid plans for its users. For the uninitiated, it offers a long-term plan with 2GB of data benefit per day and a validity of 365 days, which is priced at Rs. 2,879.

As the Jio prepaid plans witnessed a price hike recently, it is impressive to get an additional validity of almost a month at no additional cost. So, it is advisable for users to get this plan until it expires in a few more days. Notably, one of the other plans have got this offer for now.

