Jio Takes U-Turn On Its Most Affordable Recharge Plan: Reduces 90 Percent Benefits News oi-Vivek

If you are a Jio user, then you might be shocked by its latest move. Jio recently launched its most affordable prepaid plan which just costs one rupee and offers 100MB of 4G data with 30 days of validity. Within 24 hours, Jio has now revised the benefits of this plan and now offers limited benefits.

The latest update confirms that Jio now just offers 10MB of 4G data with one-day validity and reduced benefits. It now looks like the initial listing was some kind of error, and the company has seemed to fix the same with the actual offerings of the plan. Jio has not shared any official statement on why it suddenly reduced the benefits, that too within a day.

What Does This Mean To Users?

If you have already recharged this prepaid plan when it said it offered 100MB of data with 30 days of validity, then you will get the same. However, if you are recharging post the new listing, then you will only receive only 10MB of data with one-day validity. Do note that, this plan does not offer any calling and SMS benefits.

If we look at the value for money proposition, Jio is offering 10MB of data for just a rupee. This plan will be very important for those, who might exhaust their existing data plan and get a cheap, affordable refill plan just for a day which can be used for things like recharging or making UPI payments.

However, we believe 10MB of data will be insufficient for any sort of real-world usage, which might include activities like watching YouTube videos or even browsing social media platforms, as they tend to consume a lot of data. Do note that, you can do multiple charges of the same plan. Say, you can recharge this plan 10 times to get 100MB of data.

Though the benefits of the most affordable prepaid plan by Jio are not as attractive as its initial offering, it is still interesting to get a recharge plan which just costs Re 1 and offers 10MB of 4G data which will be useful in an emergency. No other telecom player offers a plan like this in India and Jio is the only company to do so.

Best Mobiles in India