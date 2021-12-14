Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 119 Prepaid Plan With Revised Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

When Reliance Jio debuted its services back in 2016, it disrupted the 4G telecom services in the country and forced other telecom operators to slash the cost of their plans. Recently, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio increased the cost of their prepaid tariff plans. Since the price hike, subscribers have been worried about spending the extra penny on the calling and data benefits.

Earlier, Reliance Jio hiked the cost of the cheapest prepaid plan - the Rs. 98 plan. For the uninitiated, Jio discontinued this plan in May 2021. Previously, the plan offered benefits including unlimited voice calling and 1.5GB of data per day for a period of 14 days. With the price hike, the plan is now priced at Rs. 119 and it has been relaunched in the country. Also, the plan offers additional benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs. 119 Prepaid Plan

The relaunched Rs. 119 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with other benefits including 300 SMS while the other benefits remain the same. It offers 1.5GB of data benefits per day, and unlimited voice calling for the same validity of 14 days. Also, it bundles access to the Jio suite of apps including JioCloud, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioTV. As of now, Reliance Jio has not updated the official website to reflect the Rs.119 prepaid plan.

Comparing the plan before and after the price hike, the Jio Rs. 119 offers only the addition of the SMS benefit. Let's take a look at the comparison of this prepaid plan, which shows more details of this plan and how it compares with similar plans from rival operators.

Comparison With Other Plans

Talking about similar plans, the Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and subscription to ZEE5, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. This plan has a validity of 24 days.

On the other hand, the Vodafone Idea Rs. 148 prepaid plan providers subscribers with 18 days of validity. The benefits of this plan include truly unlimited voice calling benefits, 1GB of data per day, and 100 SMSes per day throughout the validity period.

