Reliance Jio Annual Prepaid Plans Get Additional Data And Validity: Check All Details Here

Reliance Jio is offering quite a few benefits to celebrate Christmas 2022. The leading telecom company in India has extended the validity of some of its yearly prepaid plans, offered more data at the same price, and even rolled out "Plan 2023" to celebrate the new year. Let's look at all the available details to help our readers decide which prepaid plans could be ideal.

Reliance Jio Introduces New Pre-Paid Plan Costing ₹2023

Reliance has multiple annual prepaid recharge plans which offer validity lasting up to 365 days. The company has now added Plan 2023 to the list of prepaid plans.

The price of the newly introduced prepaid plan is ₹2023 and it has a validity of 252 days, which falls short of 365 days. The plan offers unlimited calling to any number in India for 9 months. This translates to ₹224 per month.

Needless to say, the plan isn't an improvement in aspects such as talk time or validity. However, the plan does offer 2.5GB of data per day, which comes to around 630GB of data for the validity period. Moreover, the ₹2023 plan includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS per day.

Along with unlimited calling and 2.5GB high-speed data per day, Jio offers complimentary Prime membership to new subscribers. These benefits make the plan an attractive buy.

Reliance Jio Adds Benefits To Existing Pre-Paid Plan Costing ₹2999

Reliance Jio currently offers three prepaid recharge plans with a validity of 365 days costing ₹2999, ₹2874, and ₹2545. While the ₹2874 and ₹2545 prepaid plans haven't changed, Jio is offering some benefits to subscribers who opt for the annual prepaid recharge plan costing ₹2999.

The ₹2999 prepaid plan offers daily data benefits of 2.5GB per day, which comes to around 912 GB of data for the validity period which is 365 days. It also allows unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

To celebrate Christmas 2022, along with the preexisting benefits, Jio is also offering 75 GB of extra high-speed data and has extended the plan's validity by 23 Days extra. This makes the prepaid plan one of the longest-validity recharge plans for Indian mobile phone users.