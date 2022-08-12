Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Are Way Better Than AirPods Pro

Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung also announced its flagship TWS -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As one can predict, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro with a slightly compact form factor and better capabilities.

In the US, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $229.99 and they are likely to be priced at around Rs. 18,000 in India. For the asking price, the Galaxy Buds will look similar to the AirPods Gen 3. However, as per the product placement, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will go against the mightly Apple AirPods Pro, which is one of the most sold premium TWS earphones in the world.

What Makes Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Better Than AirPods Pro?

Pricing. Yes, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is more capable and costs a lot less than the AirPods Pro. In terms of features, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features improved ANC performance. In my limited testing during the Galaxy Unpacked event, I could feel that the ANC performance is ever-so-slightly better than the AirPods Pro, which is my daily driver TWS.

The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the fact that they support 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, which is said to offer better music streaming experience. On top of that, it also has features like 360 Audio along with support for Dolby Atmos.

To achieve a hi-fi 24bit audio codec, Samsung is using a custom in-house Samsung Seemless Codec HiFi, which is expected to be limited to Samsung smartphones. Hence, this feature (24-bit audio output) might only work with flagship Samsung smartphones.

Another very important aspect of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the compactness of the carry case and the actual earbuds with a matte finish. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro looks like a great AirPods Pro alternative, especially for flagship Android smartphone users.

Another Samsung Eco-System Product

Just like the AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can work with any Bluetooth-capable device. However, they work the best when paired to a Samsung smartphone, again, just like an AirPods Pro. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is currently available for pre-order in India, and stay tuned for the full review of the same to learn more about Samsung's flagship TWS.

