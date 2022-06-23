Amazfit BIP 3 Launched In India; BIP 3 Pro Coming Soon

After teasing its arrival in India, Amazfit has launched the BIP 3 smartwatch in the country. The device was unveiled last week and now it has entered the Indian market. Like any other smartwatch out there, this model also comes with highlights, including blood oxygen saturation measurement and more.

Amazfit BIP 3 Price In India

The Amazfit BIP 3 has been launched in a single variant that is priced at Rs. 3,499. It will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and will be available for sale via Amazon India and Amazfit.com from June 27. The smartwatch has been launched in three colors such as black, pink and blue.

The company has confirmed that it will launch the Amazfit BIP 3 Pro model with in-built GPS in India soon. There will be four satellite positioning systems - GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and GALILEO in the upcoming smartwatch.

Amazfit BIP 3 Specifications

The Amazfit BIP 3 was launched with a 1.69-inch TFT color display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. It features a 2.5D Glass + AF coating as well. The tempered glass will alert users to view notifications such as reminders, incoming calls, messages, fitness, and health-related data.

Notably, it comes with a blood oxygen saturation measurement feature that will provide results in just 25 seconds. Besides these, there are other features, including stress level monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep quality tracking that keeps a tab on both sleep stages and daytime naps, and female menstrual cycles. These are possible with the BioTracker 2 PPG biometer sensor, SpO2 sensor and others.

Amazfit has bundled the PAI Health Assessment System in the smartwatch. This system uses smart algorithms to take conventional fitness and health data such as step count and heart rate and data gathered from the everyday activities of users.

For sports enthusiasts, the Amazfit BIP 3 supports 60 sports models, including cycling, walking, running, free training, yoga, strength training and more. The wearable is compatible with Android 7.0 and above and iOS 12.0 and above devices and supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connectivity.

Other goodies of the Amazfit BIP 3 include a water-resistant build of up to 50 meters and a 280mAh battery that can last up to 14 days of battery life on moderate use and up to 7 days on intense use.

