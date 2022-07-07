Apple Likely To Launch Extreme Sports Watch With Strong Metal Case, Large Screen

Alongside the next-generation smartphones in the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the next iteration of its smartwatch. Word is that the Apple Watch 8 Series will retain the 1.9-inch screen similar to the one on the Watch Series 7 and the low-end Apple Watch SE could also retain the same screen size.

Besides these, Apple is likely in plans to bring a rugged version of its Watch, which could sport the largest display on a smartwatch to date, a rugged metal casing, and a bigger battery. This rugged Apple Watch is believed to be targeted toward extreme sports athletes, claims a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Rugged Apple Watch Details

Going by the report, the sports model of the Apple Watch could feature a nearly 2-inch display diagonally. If this turns out to be true, then it will have 7% more area than that on the existing 45mm watches. Also, it is tipped to make get the power from a relatively larger battery.

This is not the first time that Gurman has reported about the rugged Apple Watch but the prediction is slightly different. Previously, he noted that the company could make its smartwatch offering more rugged by using a rubberized exterior and could call it Explorer Edition. Now, he claims that the plan is to launch a watch that features a strong metal material instead of aluminum and uses a more shatter-resistant screen.

Given that the display could have more screen space, it is hinted that the resolution of this screen could be 410 x 502 pixels. Despite this change, it is likely to retain the same overall sharpness as the current smartwatch models. Furthermore, the large screen area is tipped to more fitness information or metrics on the watch faces. As it will run the watchOS 9 iteration, it is likely to get new fitness features such as improved intensity tracking in exercise routines and multi-sport workouts.

Until now, the Apple Watch models have been aimed at people who are more concerned with fashion than sports enthusiasts and adventurists. If the company brings an extreme sports variant, then it could not be as premium and luxurious as the existing models. The report also notes that the extreme sports variant of the Apple Watch could not be priced over $699, which is the cost of the base variant of the stainless steel model that exists in the market.

