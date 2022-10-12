Microsoft Teams, Windows 365 and Other Tools To Work On Quest Pro VR

Meta has launched its professional-grade VR (Virtual Reality) headset, Meta Quest Pro. Now, the company has confirmed the high-end, flagship VR headset will support multiple platforms and services, including Microsoft 365, Windows 365, and Teams.

The Quest Pro VR headset is way ahead of its predecessor, the Quest 2. Meta claims the Quest Pro is aimed at "prosumers". This suggests enterprises and businesses would be Meta's intended customers. Presumably realizing the potential end-use cases of the premium VR headset, Microsoft has confirmed some of its platforms will work on the Quest Pro.

Microsoft Mesh for Teams Collaboration Platforms Will Work On Quest Pro

Alongside the official announcement of Meta Quest Pro, Microsoft confirmed it is bringing Mesh for Teams to the Quest platform. In other words, the Quest Pro and the Quest 2 VR headsets would gain the ability to join meetings and chats. Users would also have collaboration tools.

Microsoft Mesh for Teams will allow the use of the collaboration platforms in a mixed reality environment that the Quest Pro offers. The entire Teams platform is being optimized under the "Mesh" sub-brand. Mesh for Teams will have immersive spaces as well as avatars. These virtual personas can be used instead of a real-time camera feed. In other words, users can represent themselves through their virtual avatars while keeping their webcams off.

Mesh for Teams is being designed to work on smartphones, laptops, and mixed-reality headsets. Meta has been actively creating virtual avatars for its Metaverse. Microsoft will adapt Meta's avatars for Teams. Similarly, avatars created in the Mesh for Teams platform will be supported in Meta's Horizon Workrooms environment.

Meta Quest Pro Will Support Productivity Platforms From Microsoft

Employees who receive the Quest Pro headset will not only be able to collaborate with each other, but they will also be able to work in Microsoft 365 apps. Microsoft has confirmed that users can interact with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint apps using the headset as a display, and its controllers for input.

Microsoft is even optimizing Windows 365, the company's "PC in the cloud" service, for the Quest Pro. Users will be able to stream entire instances of Windows Cloud PCs, and they will offer customized work environments such as users' preferred apps and services.