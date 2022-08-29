OnePlus Nord Watchs Bluetooth Certification Suggests An Imminent Launch

By

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord series has been gradually expanding to include smartphones and accessories. The range might get a new wearable, dubbed the OnePlus Nord Watch. Rumors of the alleged OnePlus Nord Watch have been doing rounds online. A new certification suggests an imminent launch of the new smartwatch.

OnePlus Nord Watch Gets Bluetooth Certification

As the name suggests, this would be the first smartwatch under the OnePlus Nord banner. The moniker was also spotted on the official OnePlus website. Now, the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch was certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group or SIG.

The alleged OnePlus Nord Watch was spotted with the model number OPBBE221, confirming it would support Bluetooth v5.2. Apart from this, the Bluetooth SIG certification website doesn't reveal any other details. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch was also spotted on the Indian BIS website.

OnePlus Nord Watch Features: What To Expect

We already have the OnePlus Watch which packs many premium features. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch could have a few toned-down features in comparison. Previous reports suggest the new smartwatch will require the OnePlus N Health app for tracking.

Reports also suggest the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch range will have two models - one featuring a square dial and another with a round display. That said, the Bluetooth SIG website currently certifies only one wearable, and it's unclear which one.

A few rumors also talk about the screen resolution of the upcoming smartwatches. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch models with a rectangular dial are likely to support 240 x 280 and 368 x 448 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the circular dial models are to feature 240 x 240 and 390 x 390 pixels resolution.

One can also expect the usual trackers and sensors on the new OnePlus Nord Watch including a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, steps tracker, SpO2 sensor, and so on. A few reports also suggest the OnePlus Nord Watch might include GPS for a few variants. We expect official teasers in the coming days.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Bitcoin Value Plummets To $20,000, Might Plunge Below $10,000 This Year

OnePlus Launches Wired Earphones At An Aggressive Price Of Rs. 799; Should You Buy?

Apple Watch Pro Tipped With 47mm Case, Flat Display: What Makes It Different?

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Confirmed

Indian Telcos To Use Public Poles, Ad Hoardings, And Bus Shelters To Deploy 5G Small Cells

OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More

Meta And Cambridge Analytica Settle 2016 Data Breach Class-Action Lawsuit

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Which Premium Mid-Ranger Should You Buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: The Optimus Prime Of Smartphones

OnePlus Folding Phone Is Coming Soon And Here Is The Proof

Apple MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chips Reportedly In Works; When Are They Launching?

OnePlus 10T's Latest Ad Puts A Lot Of Emphasis On Google/Android
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: OnePlus smartwatches news wearables
Published On August 29, 2022
Read more...