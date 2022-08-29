OnePlus Nord Watchs Bluetooth Certification Suggests An Imminent Launch

OnePlus Nord series has been gradually expanding to include smartphones and accessories. The range might get a new wearable, dubbed the OnePlus Nord Watch. Rumors of the alleged OnePlus Nord Watch have been doing rounds online. A new certification suggests an imminent launch of the new smartwatch.

OnePlus Nord Watch Gets Bluetooth Certification

As the name suggests, this would be the first smartwatch under the OnePlus Nord banner. The moniker was also spotted on the official OnePlus website. Now, the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch was certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group or SIG.

The alleged OnePlus Nord Watch was spotted with the model number OPBBE221, confirming it would support Bluetooth v5.2. Apart from this, the Bluetooth SIG certification website doesn't reveal any other details. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch was also spotted on the Indian BIS website.

OnePlus Nord Watch Features: What To Expect

We already have the OnePlus Watch which packs many premium features. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch could have a few toned-down features in comparison. Previous reports suggest the new smartwatch will require the OnePlus N Health app for tracking.

Reports also suggest the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch range will have two models - one featuring a square dial and another with a round display. That said, the Bluetooth SIG website currently certifies only one wearable, and it's unclear which one.

A few rumors also talk about the screen resolution of the upcoming smartwatches. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch models with a rectangular dial are likely to support 240 x 280 and 368 x 448 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the circular dial models are to feature 240 x 240 and 390 x 390 pixels resolution.

One can also expect the usual trackers and sensors on the new OnePlus Nord Watch including a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, steps tracker, SpO2 sensor, and so on. A few reports also suggest the OnePlus Nord Watch might include GPS for a few variants. We expect official teasers in the coming days.

