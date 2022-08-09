OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is prepping its second smartwatch as the sequel to the OnePlus Watch unveiled back in 2021. We also saw a Harry Potter edition of the wearable later the same year. A few months later, the company seems to unveil a new lineup of smartwatches. Now, the fresh renders of the alleged OnePlus Nord Watch have appeared online.

Now, the official OnePlus website has listed the upcoming smartwatch, hinting at its imminent launch. Later, the wearable also bagged the BIS certification and its internal testing has begun in India.

In a recent development, a report by 91mobiles citing the noted leakster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has revealed the renders, pricing and features of the OnePlus Nord Watch. Let's take a look at the renders and features from here.

OnePlus Nord Watch Renders

The renders of the OnePlus Nord Watch hint that there could be two models in five variants. It is said that three models will have a circular dial and two will have rectangular dials. The rectangular dial is likely to support 240 x 280 pixel resolution and 368 x 448 pixel resolution. On the other hand, the circular dial models are to feature 240 x 240 pixel and 390 x 390 pixel resolution.

For now, there is no word on when the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch could be launched but the tipster suggests that these models of the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced around Rs. 5,000 in the country. Similar to the original OnePlus Watch, these OnePlus Nord Watch models are said to arrive with support GPS.

Talking about the renders, the OnePlus Nord Watch with a circular dial appears to feature two buttons at the right side and a protective edge on the screen with dash lines, indicating the hours. We believe that it is a rugged variant of the smartwatch. Another circle model appears to have a similar design as the other model but it does not appear to have a protective edge or dash lines.

The third one appears to be a circular model resembling the original OnePlus Watch. However, there is a circular controller at the right side instead of the buttons. The rectangular model seems to have a disconnected band wrapped into the outer part and a black circle controller to operate the device. Another rectangular dial watch seems to have a white circle controller at the right that fits into the dial. It seems to have a smaller display than the original variant.

We can expect to see the specifications, launch date, and other details of the upcoming smartwatch in the coming days.

