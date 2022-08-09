Just In
- 20 min ago Xiaomi’s New Product For India Is An IoT-Enabled Air Fryer For Multi-Functional Cooking
- 4 hrs ago Vivo V23e 5G, Y21T Price In India Dropped By Rs. 1,000; Here’s New Pricing & Specs
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up To 70% Off On Best Truly Wireless Earbuds
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale; Best Deals On Phones Like iPhone 13, Galaxy S20 FE, More
Don't Miss
- News Bihar: Nitish to take oath as CM at 2 pm tomorrow, Tejashwi to be his deputy
- Sports Chess Olympiad 2022: India women clinch historic first-ever medal as A team secures a bronze
- Finance ICICI Bank Hikes FD Interest Rate On Deposits Between Rs 2 Cr To 5 Cr: Latest Rates Here
- Lifestyle Iconic Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Passes Away At 84: Tribute
- Movies Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin LEAP: Sai & Pakhi Live With Their Kids; Aria Sakaria & Tanmay To Enter PROMO
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Accessories - 5 Official Accessories Worth Your Money
- Travel Raksha Bandhan 2022: Adventure Tourist Places In India to Visit with Brother & Sister
- Education XLRI Will Open The Window For XAT Registration 2023 From August 10
OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Leak Ahead Of Launch
OnePlus is prepping its second smartwatch as the sequel to the OnePlus Watch unveiled back in 2021. We also saw a Harry Potter edition of the wearable later the same year. A few months later, the company seems to unveil a new lineup of smartwatches. Now, the fresh renders of the alleged OnePlus Nord Watch have appeared online.
Now, the official OnePlus website has listed the upcoming smartwatch, hinting at its imminent launch. Later, the wearable also bagged the BIS certification and its internal testing has begun in India.
In a recent development, a report by 91mobiles citing the noted leakster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has revealed the renders, pricing and features of the OnePlus Nord Watch. Let's take a look at the renders and features from here.
OnePlus Nord Watch Renders
The renders of the OnePlus Nord Watch hint that there could be two models in five variants. It is said that three models will have a circular dial and two will have rectangular dials. The rectangular dial is likely to support 240 x 280 pixel resolution and 368 x 448 pixel resolution. On the other hand, the circular dial models are to feature 240 x 240 pixel and 390 x 390 pixel resolution.
For now, there is no word on when the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch could be launched but the tipster suggests that these models of the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced around Rs. 5,000 in the country. Similar to the original OnePlus Watch, these OnePlus Nord Watch models are said to arrive with support GPS.
Talking about the renders, the OnePlus Nord Watch with a circular dial appears to feature two buttons at the right side and a protective edge on the screen with dash lines, indicating the hours. We believe that it is a rugged variant of the smartwatch. Another circle model appears to have a similar design as the other model but it does not appear to have a protective edge or dash lines.
The third one appears to be a circular model resembling the original OnePlus Watch. However, there is a circular controller at the right side instead of the buttons. The rectangular model seems to have a disconnected band wrapped into the outer part and a black circle controller to operate the device. Another rectangular dial watch seems to have a white circle controller at the right that fits into the dial. It seems to have a smaller display than the original variant.
We can expect to see the specifications, launch date, and other details of the upcoming smartwatch in the coming days.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
20,350
-
11,933
-
11,890
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
9,999
-
19,206
-
4,782