OnePlus Watch Arrives In India: What Makes It Unique?

The first OnePlus Watch is now official and it is quite impressive. The smartwatch went official alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. It comes bundled with a slew of health and fitness features similar to any other smartwatch that exists in the right now. Also, there are two design options - a sporty variant and a more premium and elegant option priced at different levels.

OnePlus Watch Specifications

The smartwatch flaunts a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with a pixel density of 326 ppi. The classic edition features stainless steel surgery-grade frame along with rubber band. The slight pattern on the side is achieved by polishing over 20 treatments by hand, claims the company. The special edition makes use of cobalt frame with sapphire glass and leather band that can be changed. The cobalt hypoallergenic alloy is touted to be corrosion resistant and twice as hard as steel.

The OnePlus Watch comes with IP68 certification as well, which makes it withstand 5ATM under water and dust resistant. A capacious 402mAh battery powers the OnePlus Watch, which is touted to last up to two weeks on light usage. Interestingly, the rapid charging technology is said to charge the battery up to 50% in just 20 minutes. With five minutes of charge, it can last for a whole day.

Notable Features Of OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch does not boot on Google's WearOS but RTOS (Real-Time OS), which powers Garmin and Fitbit wearables. It has some important features including OnePlus Health app, which includes health stats such as blood oxygen saturation monitoring, breathing training, stress detection, sedentary reminders and rapid heart rate alerts.

The smartwatch from OnePlus supports over 110 workout types and there is automatic detection for running and walking sessions. It shows stats such as distance, speed monitoring, calories, pulse and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers. There's GPS for accurate activity and distance monitoring and the very useful Find My Watch functionality. However, OnePlus Watch misses out on blood pressure or ECG monitoring that are seen one some smartwatches, but it meets the basic requirements.

OnePlus Watch lets users make hands-free calls, phone settings, access app notifications, and control the camera shutter. The OnePlus smartphone users can access Zen Mode and Gallery directly from the smartwatch. It also lets them control music from the smartwatch and listen to it using any Bluetooth device.

What's unique about the OnePlus Watch is the capability to act as a controller for OnePlus TV. Users can control the volume as well as browse the content they want to watch. Notably, the smartwatch detects if the viewer has fallen asleep and turns off the TV after a period of 30 minutes. The other interesting aspect is it will reduce the volume of the TV automatically when there is an incoming call.

Price And Availability

OnePlus Watch standard variant comes in Midnight Steel and Midnight Black colors whereas the special edition comes in a gold-colored cobalt alloy case. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 16,999.

