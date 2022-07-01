OnePlus Nord Watch, Nord Buds CE TWS Earbuds Leaked; India Launch Imminent

OnePlus has been gradually expanding its product offering for some time now. The brand has just unveiled the new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with premium features. The Nord series is going to get a couple more devices, including the OnePlus Nord Watch and OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds.

OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted

Rumors of the OnePlus Nord Watch have been doing rounds for a while now. Tipster Mukul Sharma now claims serial production of the smartwatches has begun for the European and Asian markets. Since it will debut under the Nord series, the new OnePlus Nord Watch will likely be an affordable smartwatch.

Previously, the OnePlus Nord Watch was spotted on the BIS certification website, confirming the India launch. The listing has also provided a couple of key details of the new smartwatch. One can expect the usual features and sensors on the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch, including the heart rate sensor, steps tracker, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and so on.

To recall, the OnePlus Watch was launched with an expensive price tag of Rs. 16,999. However, the OnePlus Watch review showed the smartwatch wasn't worth the hype or the price tag. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch could address these issues, especially since it would be significantly cheaper.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS Earbuds Launching Soon

Apart from the smartwatch, the popular brand is gearing up to unveil a new TWS in the market. The alleged OnePlus Nord Buds CE was also leaked by the tipster. Apparently, the upcoming Nord TWS earbuds were spotted in the Bluetooth SIG database with the model number E506A.

Here, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE was spotted with Bluetooth v5.2, which would ensure faster pairing. In related news, the same model number of the device was also spotted by the Indian BIS certification website, confirming an imminent launch.

Presently, OnePlus is working on expanding the Nord series in India which is rising in popularity. The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched today, July 1. It looks like the new OnePlus Nord Watch and OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will also launch in the coming days. We expect the brand to begin officially teasing the new accessories soon.

