OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Could Launch In India Soon; What To Expect?

OnePlus might soon unveil a new smartwatch in India for price-conscious buyers. The new wearable has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and might see the light of day in the third quarter of 2022. This will be the company's third wearable in India but the first under the Nord branding. Notably, the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Band are currently available in India at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 2,799 respectively.

Spotted first by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Nord Watch has received the Indian BIS certification, which indicates a rough launch timeline for the new wearable. A screenshot of the BIS website confirms the claims. Further, the tipster also mentions that OnePlus has started testing the Nord wearable in India. There's no official word from the brand on the upcoming wearable though.

OnePlus Nord Watch Expected Specs & Features

The OnePlus smartwatch wasn't worth the hype and received some harsh reviews due to its lacklustre software and buggy performance. Our testing also revealed various inconsistencies. The Nord Watch should address all such performance issues with the OnePlus' wearable. OnePlus should ideally unveil the Nord Watch in two dial sizes- 42mm and 46mm to cater to a wider audience.

The smartwatch will feature the most useful sensors such as a 24x7 heart-rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Pedometer, sleep monitor, step counter, etc. The wearable will most likely flaunt a circular dial and could come in two color choices. Similar to the OnePlus Watch, the Nord smartwatch will also run on a custom Watch OS with no support for third-party apps. You can only fiddle with what OnePlus plans to ship with the wearable.

It will be interesting to see if OnePlus will equip the Nord Watch with the Bluetooth calling feature, which has become widely popular in recent times. The calling feature can now be seen on several sub-5K smartwatches in India. The recently unveiled Realme Watch R100 also offers the Bluetooth calling feature. Lastly, we can also expect the Nord Watch to offer Always-On mode and fast-charging.

