Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 And W5 Gen 1 Platforms For Smartwatches Announced

Qualcomm has officially launched two more processors. This time around, they are tailormade for smartwatches rather than tablets or smartphones. the Snapdragon W5+ and the Snapdragon W5 are the latest SoCs from the company that takes smartwatch computing to the next level.

Just like the previous generation smartwatch processors from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon W5+ and the Snapdragon W5 are optimized to be as power efficient as possible. These processors are fabbed using 4nm node, making them the most advanced smartwatch processors ever.

Snapdragon W5+ Features And Specifications

The Snapdragon W5+ SoC consumes 50 percent less power while delivering twice the performance of its predecessor. The chip is also said to be 30 percent smaller than the predecessor with a 22 nm-based integrated always-on co-processor.

The Snapdragon W5+ chip supports the latest low-power Bluetooth 5.3 technology along with low-power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and audio. The Snapdragon W5+ SoC is also said to be well optimized for WearOS, in collaboration with Google. These processors also have features like fast charging support, haptic support, fuel gauge, and an integrated speaker PA.

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC has a quad-core CPU based on ARM Cortex-A53 along with a co-processor consisting of CPU cores based on Cortex M55. This combination of these CPUs is expected to deliver great performance and energy efficiency. There will be at least 25 smartwatches coming in the latter part of the year with either the Snapdragon W5 or the Snapdragon W5+ SoC.

Smartwatch With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC

Oppo will be the first company to launch a WearOS-powered smartwatch with the Snapdragon W5 SoC. The Oppo Watch 3 with Snapdragon W5 SoC will launch in August and is said to offer better performance when compared to the current generation Oppo Watch.

Smartwatch With Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC

Mobvoi's upcoming TicWatch flagship model will be the first smartwatch to come equipped with Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC. While there is no exact confirmation about the features or capabilities of the upcoming TicWatch, it is likely to be one of the most powerful WearOS-powered smartwatches in the world, at least during the launch.

