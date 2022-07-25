Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Price Leaked; Cheaper Than Galaxy Watch 4?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is one of the gadgets that the South Korean brand will unveil at the August 10 Unpacked event. Several speculations and rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch. Now, fresh leaks have also revealed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Price Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro prices were revealed via a retailer listing. According to a report from DealnTech, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will arrive in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm model with Bluetooth calling will cost EUR 259 (around Rs. 21,093).

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm model with Bluetooth calling is priced at EUR 286 (roughly Rs. 23,299). The retailer's listing has also revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It is said to come in a single model with 45mm and Bluetooth calling, which will cost EUR 430 (approximately Rs. 35,199).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Features: New Upgrades Incoming

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is said to feature the same design as its predecessor. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also included a Classic model. But this time, Samsung is skipping the Classic model and instead launching the Pro variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series design is also said to pack a titanium body and sapphire glass. It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is aiming to take on the newly launched Google Pixel Watch as well as the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

We can expect the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to run wearOS 3.5 along with the OneUI Watch 4.5 custom OS on top. The new wearable will also include many new features including a temperature-reading sensor, which will even tell users if they're running a fever even when they're sleeping. Reports also claim the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature an upgraded 572 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Is Cheaper Than Watch 4?

Looking back, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts from Rs. 23,999. Looking at the leaked price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, we can expect the new smartwatch to cost lesser than its predecessor.

