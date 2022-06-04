Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 To Feature Temperature Sensor: Here’s How It Will Work News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartwatch segment is set to get a couple of new players in the coming months. One such is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, which is tipped to debut sometime in August this year. Ahead of the launch, the possible features, design, and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are doing rounds on the rumor mill.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 With Temperature Sensor

In the latest news, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are said to get some premium features. One such is the highly-anticipated and most-rumored temperature sensor. The feature was found on the Samsung Health app in the beta update.

A Reddit user spotted the temperature sensor feature and took a screenshot of it, confirming the new feature. The Samsung Health app beta update reveals a toggle for 'Skin temperature during sleep'. As the name suggests, the new feature will read the user's skin temperature during a sleep cycle, alerting them if they're running a fever.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series: New Features To Expect

The temperature sensor feature spotted on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is a bit of a surprise. Most reports claimed that the South Korean tech giant was still far behind in its algorithm for the same. From the looks of it, we can explore the new wearable feature pretty soon.

So far, speculations reveal the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will likely launch in 40mm and 42mm sizes, at least for the base model. Rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will launch in a single model with a titanium body and sapphire glass.

Samsung is tipped to have upgraded the battery of the upcoming smartwatch series. Reports claim the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature a 572 mAh battery, which could be optimized to run longer. Additionally, the Samsung Health app has confirmed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Pro model.

This also means we might not be seeing a Classic variant this year. The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is tipped to debut in August alongside a couple of premium smartphones, tablets, and other IoT devices.

