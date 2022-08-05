Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Renders Leaked; AMOLED Display, 10W Wireless Charging Confirmed

By

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will witness the launch of many new products, including the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will include the base model and the Pro model, as revealed by various leaks. Ahead of the launch, a new report has shared the press renders and specs of the upcoming smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Press Renders

A report from WinFuture says the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in two sizes 40mm and 44mm. The Watch 5 Pro model will be available in a single 45mm model. The leaked renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 396 x 396 pixels resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a bigger 1.36-inch AMOLED display with a 450 x 450 pixels resolution. Both smartwatches will get sapphire glass protection. But the Watch 5 Pro will also feature a titanium form factor that will make it a little pricier.

Under the hood, both Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will be powered by the Exynos W920 processor - which was the same that arrived with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models. Both smartwatches are tipped to offer 16GB storage and e-SIM support for the LTE variants.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm model is said to get a 284 mAh battery, and the 44mm model will get a bigger 410 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will get the biggest 550 mAh battery which is said to offer up to 80 hours on a single charge. Both models are also said to get 10W wireless charging support.

As a typical smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come with the usual trackers and sensors. This includes a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and even ECG support. The smartwatches will also get NFC and GPS support, the leaked renders suggest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will launch on August 10 along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will provide more details on the new gadgets, including the pricing. The report suggests the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will start from EUR 299 (around Rs. 24,199) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be priced at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 37,999).

Published On August 5, 2022
