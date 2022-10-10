SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS With 10mm Drivers Launched In India: Specifications, Price

SWOTT, an Indian wearables brand, has introduced its latest AirLIT 004 TWS earphones in India. The new wireless earphones join the AirLIT 005 and AirLIT 006 TWS earbuds, which were launched earlier. SWOTT is a new wearables brand and is trying to capture a pie of the booming wearables market in India.

The brand has also roped in one the best all-round cricketers in the world, Ravindra Jadeja as a brand ambassador for its wearable segment. Mayank Goel, CEO of SWOTT, said, "Aspiring to serve the growing customer demand for reliable and smart electronics, our brand is committed to bringing out affordable make in India products for our customers. With Jadeja on board, we are confident that his association will add value to the brand's core ethics to take up challenges as it comes."

SWOTT AirLIT 004: Features, Specifications

The SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS come with a long stem and are in-ear type earbuds. They come with a pebbled-shaped charging case that also displays the charge left. The earphones sport 10mm Dynamic Drivers, which are claimed to deliver a powerful sound.

The SWOTT AirLIT 004 earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.0 and support HGP, A2DP and HFP profiles. It promises a reliable connection and transmission range of up to 10 meters. The earbuds come with Smart Pairing and voice assistant support to perform various functions hands-free. Additionally, it features touch-based controls for volume up/down, mute, next track etc.

The SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS earphones pack in a 40mAh battery and the charging case gets a 400mAh battery. The brand claims that the charging case can charge the earbuds fully in an hour. The wireless earphones are IPX4 splash and sweat-resistant. So, you can use them while running, jogging, weight training etc. Just don't take them swimming as they aren't water-resistant.

SWOTT AirLIT 004: Price, Availability

The SWOTT AirLIT 004 earphones come at an introductory price of ₹1099. They can be purchased via Amazon, swottlifestyle.com, and offline retail outlets. The earbuds come in black color.