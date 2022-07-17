Vwar Stratos 2 Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched: Features, Price In India

Vwar wearable has expanded its smartwatch range to include a new device with premium features. The new Vwar Stratos 2 Pro was announced globally with an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. The new smartwatch is also bigger than its predecessor. Here's all you need to know about the new Vwar Stratos 2 Pro.

Vwar Stratos 2 Pro Features

The Vwar Stratos 2 Pro is quite bigger than the base model, Vwar Stratos 2. It flaunts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a round dial that can be used as a physical controller. The design also includes a single button on the right side that doubles as a menu controller.

Under the hood, the Vwar Stratos 2 Pro comes with 8GB of memory. This allows users to store music and other content. The brand says it can accommodate up to 500 songs, allowing users to listen to it via Bluetooth earphones. Like other wearables, you can connect to your phone or wireless earbuds via Bluetooth, and operate it via the smartwatch.

The Vwar Stratos 2 Pro also includes GPS tracking for outdoor running, cycling, and other sports. Speaking of sports, the new Vwar Stratos 2 Pro smartwatch is equipped with multiple sports modes with accurate tracking.

As a typical smartwatch, the Vwar Stratos 2 Pro packs several sensors. It comes with a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, steps tracer, and so on. More importantly, the Vwar Stratos 2 Pro supports Bluetooth calling. Users also get to explore three playback modes with the smartwatch in addition to AI voice assistant support.

Vwar Stratos 2 Pro Price

Presently, the Vwar Stratos 2 Pro was launched in China and is made available only for the US and Europe markets. The Vwar Stratos 2 Pro is priced at USD 62.29 (around Rs. 5,000) and is available to order via AliExpress. It's now available for pre-orders in these markets and will begin shipping in August.

Vwar Stratos 2 Pro In India

Presently, Vwar hasn't announced smartwatches in India. The new Vwar Stratos 2 Pro India launch is unclear. Currently, the Indian market is booming with smartwatches for the same price tag from brands like Fire Boltt, Amazfit, Noise, and so on.

