Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses Is Now A Reality

Last year, Xiaomi hosted an event in China wherein it presented a pair of Smart Glasses. Now, almost after a year, the prototype is a reality. The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is up for pre-order in the company's home market China. It is a combination of augmented reality and intelligent image technology to let users express their creative excitement.

The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is a pair of AR glasses and regular spectacles. It comes with a camera at the side. From the looks of this product, it is not meant to be used on a daily basis. The AR optical display and camera are seen at the sides of the spectacles and it could give a futuristic look for wearers.

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera Features

The wearable weighs 100 grams and it has a custom Snapdragon 8 chipset. There is a dual-camera setup on the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera with 50x optical zoom capability. This chipset is assisted by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space along with an independent ISP. The product uses a silicon-based OLED display from Sony. The panel comes with 3000 nits of peak brightness, 1800 nits of brightness to the eye, and TUV certification.

When it comes to the camera, there is a 50MP main sensor with Quad Bayer pixel binning tech and an 8MP 5x telephoto periscope lens with OIS and the ability to record up to 100 minutes of video. The wearable device from Xiaomi gets the power from a 1020mAh battery and comes with support for 10W wireless charging. As per the company, it can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Besides these, there are other features such as live translation on the screen, native support for XiaoAI, the company's AI assistant, and more.

Available Via Crowdfunding

Xiaomi has taken the crowdfunding route as many other products in the Mijia ecosystem. It is up for pre-order via the company's crowdfunding platform at an introductory price of CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs. 29,000). After gathering pre-orders, the company will start manufacturing the pair of smart glasses and it will be priced at CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs. 31,000).

