Xiaomi Smart Glasses Announced With 5MP Camera, Built-In Mic: Competition To Facebook?

Xiaomi is further expanding its product portfolio with the launch of new smart glasses. Recently, Facebook introduced Ray-Ban Stories, a pair of smart glasses that can click pictures. The new Xiaomi smart glasses are capable of more than taking pictures, the company said during the launch. Here's everything you need to know about the new Xiaomi smart glasses.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Announced

The Xiaomi packs a lightweight chassis and can do a couple of handy functions. For instance, this pair of smart glasses can display messages and other notifications. Xiaomi says the new smart glasses weigh 51 grams, which makes them heavier than Facebook's Ray-Ban Stores. Presently, the price and availability of the Xiaomi smart glasses haven't been disclosed.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Features

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses draw power from the quad-core ARM processor and run Android. Despite the features it offers, Xiaomi says this is one of the most lightweight and stylish smart glasses. The smart glasses pack a simpler structure technology, enabled to create a compact display with individual pixels sized at 4μm.

When you take pictures on the 5MP camera on Xiaomi Smart Glasses, you won't be able to see it in color as it uses a monochrome display solution "to allow sufficient light to pass through complicated optical structures. This pair of smart glasses also use MicroLED imaging technology. To note, this technology has higher brightness and a longer lifespan than OLED.

"The refraction process involves bouncing light beams countless times, allowing the human eye to see a complete image, and greatly increasing usability while wearing. All this is done inside a single lens, instead of using complicated multiples lens systems, mirrors, or half mirrors as some other products do," Xiaomi says while unveiling the new smart glasses.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses: Uses And Benefits

Xiaomi says the new smart glasses are more than a secondary screen for your phone. The Xiaomi Smart Glasses alone can do a lot of things, independently. For instance, it can selectively show you the most important notifications, including smart home alarms or texts, or calls from important contacts. Plus, you can switch on the Maps via smart glasses while driving.

Plus, the Xiaomi smart glasses have a built-in mic and speaker, allowing you to even answer calls. Xiaomi says the mic will be able to pick up speech, which Xiaomi's proprietary translating algorithm can translate in real-time. Additionally, it has an indicator sensor to tell you when the camera is in use.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Vs Facebook Ray-Ban Stories

Obviously, one might want to compare the features between the Xiaomi smart glasses and the recently announced Facebook Ray-Ban Stories. For one, the Ray-Ban Stories pack dual cameras and comes in 20 different styles to choose from. Xiaomi is yet to announce the different color or model options on its Smart Glasses.

Also, the Facebook Ray-Ban Stories is much more lightweight, offering similar functions like answering calls with an in-built mic. That said, the Facebook smart glasses are currently limited to the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the UK markets. The Xiaomi Smart Glasses will likely cater to the Asian market as well as the American and European markets, having a wider reach.

