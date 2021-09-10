Facebook Ray-Ban Stories Smart Sunglasses Launched With Dual Camera Setup News oi-Vivek

Facebook, the social media behemoth has launched yet another consumer hardware product -- Ray-Ban Stories, a smart sunglass developed by Facebook in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica -- the parent company of the popular sunglass brand Ray-Ban.

Technically, Ray-Ban Stories is not that different from most of the smart glasses available in the market. However, it does offer some pretty great software features, which makes it an interesting offer over the competition. The Ray-Ban Stories will be available in over 20 different styles and can also be configured with description glasses.

Facebook Ray-Ban Stories Features

The Facebook Ray-Ban Stories has dual 5MP cameras with an LED indicator, which turns on when the camera starts recording. This will indicate to someone in the scene that they are being recorded. However, there are already a few reports that the LED indicator could easily be blocked by just using a black adhesive.

When it comes to camera functionality, the Ray-Ban Stories can record short 30 seconds videos, which can be triggered by pressing the button and it can also capture pictures. All the photos and videos shot on the Ray-Ban Stories are stored in the glasses, which can be transferred to a phone using the Facebook View app.

The Ray-Ban Stories also has an open-ear speaker along with a microphone, which allows users to listen to music and even to take calls directly on the sunglasses. The sun-glasses are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, where, the temples support touch gestures, which can be used to control the volume.

Facebook claims that the Ray-Ban Stories are just 5grams heavier than the regular Ray-Ban sunglasses, and should not cause any sort of fatigue even with continued usage, at least for the regular sunglass users. The carrying case also doubles as a battery pack for the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and can offer up to 3 days of battery life on a single charge.

As of now, the availability of the Facebook Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses is limited to the US, as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the UK. Facebook hasn't said anything about the launch of this product in India.

Definitely Rises Privacy Concern

In my opinion, the main issue with the Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses is the fact that they look like regular sunglasses. This means, most people might not even realize the fact that they are being recorded, and someone with bad intentions could missuse this.

Best Mobiles in India