Instagram Reels: How To Earn Money From Instagram Reels In India?

Instagram is one of the social media platforms which have witnessed immense popularity after its launch. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is now the first choice for every user to promote any business or showcase their talent. The app has introduced plenty of features since its launch. Instagram Reels is one of them and was launched as a rival to TikTok.

After the banning TikTok in India, the Instagram Reels has taken quite a good place among the users. As of now, Instagram doesn't pay you directly for your Reels but you can still earn money through Reels. Here's how to earn money from Instagram Reels in India.

What's Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels was launched last year that time one could only record up to 15 seconds of video. Then the platform increased the time limit to 30 seconds and this year it increased the time limit up to 60 seconds. The Instagram Reels helps you to create short videos and you can also use editing tools to your videos.

How To Create Instagram Reels?

Step 1: Open your Instagram app and swipe right to open the camera and now you can see the Story, Reels, and Live option. Now, Click on the Reels option.

Step 2: You can record videos for up to 60 seconds or can also upload any video from your gallery.

Step 3: There are options like audio, speed, effect, and so on. You can select any music and then create the video. Or else you can add the music later as well.

Step 4: Now check your video click on the preview option and then click on the next to upload the Reels. You can now add captions and also tag people. If you don't want to post the Reels, can also save it.

Where To Watch Instagram Reels?

To watch Reels videos, you need to go to the next place of the search button. Now swipe up to watch more Reels videos. You can also download Reels videos to the phone's local storage via a third-party app.

How To Earn Money From Instagram Reels?

As mentioned above, Instagram doesn't pay for your Reel as of now. You can only earn when it is a paid promotion. Follow these steps to know how to earn money from Instagram Reels.

Step 1: Choose any promotional songs for your Reels.

Step 2: Create Reels on any brand's product which can be beauty products or anything where the brand will provide you a certain amount for this.

Step 3: If you are a food lover, can choose your favorite restaurant and make a video on this where you can get money from the restaurant.

Step 4: Alongside, reviewing any product can also help you to earn money.

Will Instagram Pay For Reels In The Future?

Yes, we already know Instagram is working on a feature named ''Bonuses'' which will help users to earn money when they share new Reels. However, Instagram has not confirmed this yet. But we can safely assume it's coming, and there might also be some criteria like Snapchat's Spotlight. For the unaware, one can earn money from Snapchat's Spotlight when the uploaded videos are original and not copied from anyone and reach a certain point.

