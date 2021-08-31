Instagram Stories: How To Reshare Post On Your Instagram Story? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

The popularity of the Instagram has surged exponentially lately. Whether it is ordinary people or celebrities, the photo-sharing app continues to play an important role in making money for everyone. Besides, the Facebook-owned app has made some changes in its existing features and added several new features as well.

Instagram Story is quite famous among users, where they can share images or videos or other's posts and it disappears after 24 hours. We already know how to post our own photos or someone else's post on our own feed. However, many of us may have noticed that the story is not going to be reshared in the previous way. So, if you are looking for a new process, you are at the right place. In this article, we will clear all Instagram story-related queries.

Instagram Story

One can upload their images, videos, or any other post via Instagram Story. The post will automatically disappear after 24 hours. If you want, you can save the story in your account as well. There are multiple filters that can be used before post. You can also add music, sticker, or emojis and can go 'Live' and create 'Reels' from the Story section.

Earlier, we had to go to any particular post and click on the airplane icon next to the comment section to share the post directly to our story. But now the process is a little different. It is also important to note that iOS users can share any post in the old process.

How To Reshare Post On Your Instagram Story?

You can directly reshare any post on your Instagram Story. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to reshare a post on Instagram Story.

Step 1: Go to any post that you want to share to your story.

Step 2: Now, come back to your story section and click on the 'Create' option placed above the Boomerang option.

Step 3: Head over to the Sticker icon at the top and you can now see the 'reshare' option.

Step 4: Now click on the 'Reshare' option and Instagram will show you photos or videos that you've recently viewed.

Step 5: Finally click on the post to reshare.

How To Save Instagram Story?

We already know that the post is automatically saved to our gallery after sharing to the Instagram story. Besides, one can also save the story to their account. Follow these steps to save any story to your account.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to open your account and can see an option named Story Highlight

Step 2: Click on that option and select the story which you want to save.

Step 3: Finally, give a name to the story to mark it as a highlight.

Moreover, you can also reshare any photo or video from your own account. For that, you need to download a third-party app named 'Repost For Instagram'. Since Instagram has no direct way to do it. To know the process, you can head over to our previous article.

